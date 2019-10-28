Today: "Chamber Talk," noon, Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. The first Chamber Talk will be a roundtable session geared to the nonprofit agencies that are chamber members. There will be discussion of the struggles, wins and in-betweens of community nonprofits. Lunch provided. Registration: http://corvallis.chamberofcommerce.me/members/evr/eventreg_email.php?mid=1172915605&evid=50069907&md=&.
Today: "Tips, Tricks and Cocktails," 5:30 p.m., Tin Roof Boutique, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Cocktail reception followed by boutique owner Chrystal Hart-Meeker teaching tips about increasing foot traffic to your store and making the most of your merchandising on a budget.
Tuesday: "Going into Business Seminar," 5:30 p.m., Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, 1575 Main St. Registration: 541-917-4929.
Wednesday: Costume party, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road. Corvallis Chamber of Commerce members are invited to join Jeff Silverman of Silverman Studios for an evening of costumes, videos and vino celebrating his 10 years in business. Free; RSVP: jeff@silvermanstudios.com.
Nov. 4 and 5: Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industry employment law conference, Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland. Cost: $549 for the full conference; one-day pass, $399. Registration: 971-673-0824 or bolita@boli.state.or.us.