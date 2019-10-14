Today: "Advanced Landlord-Tenant Law Workshop," 6 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 SW Pacific Blvd., Albany. Topics range from writing a rental agreement to going to court. Cost: $29. Registration: 541-917-4840.
Today: Corvallis Science Pub, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. Jessica Miller of Oregon State University will present "Tsunami Travelers: What Have We Learned from a Mega-Rafting Event?" Registration: terra.oregonstate.edu/science-pub-corvallis.
Tuesday: "Going into Business Seminar," 11:30 a.m., Corvallis Foundry, 257 SW Madison Ave., Suite 210. Registration: 541-917-4942.
Wednesday: Downtown Corvallis Association membership meeting, 8 a.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.
Thursday: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., participating galleries. Information: http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Thursday: Business After Hours, 5 to 7 p.m., Reynolds Law Firm, 555 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 for Corvallis Chamber of Commerce members; $10 for nonmembers. Registration: http://corvallis.chamberofcommerce.me/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=CBCC&evid=49666647.
Oct. 21: Samaritan Health Services job fair, 2 to 7 p.m., the Beach Club and Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City. This event will focus on work opportunities at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and the Samaritan medical clinics in Lincoln City.