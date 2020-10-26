Business Calendar (Oct. 26)

Through Nov. 14: Local Eats Month 2020, Corvallis. Savor the bounty of autumn with an assortment of treats prepared by local restaurants during this celebration of restaurants that source local products all year. Some dishes have been created especially for Local Eats Month. Participants through Saturday include Brass Monkey, Castor, New Morning Bakery and Tacovore. Local Eats Week/Month is an annual event organized by the Food Action Team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition to encourage local restaurants to source more of their ingredients from the Local 6 area (Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion and Polk counties). The broader goal is to increase the percentage of locally produced food consumed by the community in order to create a vibrant and secure local food system. RSVP to the Facebook event to "meet" each restaurant, and follow @sustainablecorvallis on Instagram. For details and to see daily updates on Local Eats Month offerings, visit the coalition's Facebook event page.
Thursday: Oregon State University’s Social Action Works’ “Stories That Change Us speaker series,” 3:30 p.m., Zoom. New York City-based global business executive Lanaya Irvin will present “Currency of Authenticity: Identity in Professional Spaces.” Irvin is president of Coqual, Inc., a New York-based global think tank and advisory group dedicated to addressing barriers to advancement in the workplace for underrepresented populations. She previously spent a decade working for Bank of America Merrill Lynch as both vice president of global corporate and investment banking and as senior vice president director of global equities. The event is co-sponsored by the OSU College of Business InnovationX Center of Excellence for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. To attend the lecture via Zoom, visit https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/social-action-works.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.