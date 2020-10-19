Business Calendar (Oct. 19)

Wednesday: Oregon Business Plan presents "Recovery for Shared Prosperity Virtual Leadership Summit Series Event 4: How Can We Meet Oregon's Talent Needs to Fuel an Economic Recovery with Shared Prosperity?," 2:30 p.m., online. Registration: https://www.obplive.com .

Thursday: Oregon State University Advantage Accelerator presents "Iterate," 3 p.m. Thursdays, this week through Nov. 12, online. A free class for researchers, entrepreneurs and prospective entrepreneurs who have a business idea or technology that could become a sellable product or service, but aren't sure what to do next. Come learn how to create a value proposition, find and understand your market, and more. Registration: https://advantage.oregonstate.edu/advantage-accelerator/programs/iterate.