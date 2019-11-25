Dec. 4: Agriculture Safety and Health Seminar, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Designed for people working in agriculture, but open to anyone interested in ag safety. Information: www.saif.com/agseminars.
Dec. 10: Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Workshop, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Salishan Resort, 7760 N. Highway 101, Gleneden Beach. Learn how to plan to provide for the future harmony of your family and viability of your farm business. RSVP: 971-409-6806 or nellie@oregonagtrust.org.