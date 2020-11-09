Business Calendar (Nov. 9)

Through Nov. 14: Local Eats Month 2020, Corvallis. Savor the bounty of autumn with an assortment of treats prepared by local restaurants during this celebration of restaurants that source local products all year. Some dishes have been created especially for Local Eats Month. Participants through Saturday include Brass Monkey, Castor, New Morning Bakery and Tacovore. Local Eats Week/Month is an annual event organized by the Food Action Team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition to encourage local restaurants to source more of their ingredients from the Local 6 area (Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion and Polk counties). The broader goal is to increase the percentage of locally produced food consumed by the community in order to create a vibrant and secure local food system. RSVP to the Facebook event to "meet" each restaurant, and follow @sustainablecorvallis on Instagram. For details and to see daily updates on Local Eats Month offerings, visit the coalition's Facebook event page.
Tuesday and Nov. 17: ”Enabling Regenerative Agriculture: Getting Paid for Improving Soil Health,” 5 to 8 p.m. two Tuesdays, online. Presented by Cultivate Oregon, the symposium will discuss how to find out and initiate regenerative agricultural practices, reduce harmful impacts of industrial agriculture, sequester carbon emissions, and gain financial compensation for improving soil while mitigating the climate crisis. Registration: https://www.soilsymposium2020.org/register_for_event_eventbrite.
Thursday: Celebration of the beginning of its 10th year, noon to 6 p.m., Canna Kitchen & Research, 2300 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Kickoff of the fundraiser for the ACKR Canna-it-ALL Healing Center. Information: 541-981-2620 or https://www.theackr.com.
