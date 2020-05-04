Business Calendar (May 4)
Business Calendar (May 4)

Tuesday: "Pivoting Your Business," online. Two workshops offered by Linn-Benton Community College's Small Business Development Center, one in English, one in Spanish. Registration: www.linnbenton.edu/sbdc.

May 14: The Oregon State University College of Business Austin Family Business Program presents "Protecting Assets of the Growing Family Business: Complications in Community Property States," 7:30 a.m., Chemeketa Center for Business and Industry, 626 High St. NE, Salem. Abby Wool Landon of Tonkon Torp LLP will speak. Attendance limited to business-owning families and key personnel. Breakfast event, $45 per person; 25% discount for three or more registrations. Registration: 541-737-3326 or business.oregonstate.edu/familybusinessonline.

