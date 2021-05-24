Business Calendar (May 24)

June 9: Women in Business, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., online. Anne McAlpin will present "AAA Travel Smart: How to Pack the Perfect Carry-On Bag." With over 30 years of travel experience, McAlpin is the author of "Pack It Up" and the travel expert who taught Oprah how to pack in under 15 minutes. Hosted by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Free to members, $15 for non-members. Preregister at https://bit.ly/3bNtgWr for Zoom link.