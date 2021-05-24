 Skip to main content
Business Calendar (May 24)
BUSINESS CALENDAR

Business Calendar (May 24)

Friday: Contactless pickup of free personal protective equipment for Benton County businesses, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office. Masks, gloves, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer.

June 9: Women in Business, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., online. Anne McAlpin will present "AAA Travel Smart: How to Pack the Perfect Carry-On Bag." With over 30 years of travel experience, McAlpin is the author of "Pack It Up" and the travel expert who taught Oprah how to pack in under 15 minutes. Hosted by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Free to members, $15 for non-members. Preregister at https://bit.ly/3bNtgWr for Zoom link.

