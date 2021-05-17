 Skip to main content
Business Calendar (May 17)
BUSINESS CALENDAR

Business Calendar (May 17)

Friday: Contactless pickup of free personal protective equipment for Benton County businesses, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office. Masks, gloves, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer.

June: Long-Term CareWorks’ new CNA Apprenticeship, Corvallis. Oregon’s first registered, competency-based healthcare apprenticeship is now available to residents of Corvallis. This is the first certified nursing apprenticeship program in Oregon. Developed through a labor-management partnership between SEIU 503, Oregon’s largest care provider union, and five care facility managers — Avalon, Avamere, Dakavia, EmpRes and Prestige Care — the registered state apprenticeship offers participants the opportunity to jump-start their health care careers. CNA Apprenticeship will provide certified classroom instruction and paid on-the-job training. Administered by RISE Partnership, it will operate with a competency-based model, using mentorship and cohorts of 10 apprentices to provide training that exceeds industry standards. After completing the yearlong program, each apprentice will have mastered the skills needed to be a qualified nursing assistant. Additional wraparound services will be available to support participants through childcare and transportation assistance, stipends for supplies, and housing. For more information about the CNA Apprenticeship, and to apply to the June program in Corvallis, visit longtermcareworks.org/.

