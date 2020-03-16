Business Calendar (March 16)

MoneyTips

"I love paying my property taxes! I wish I could pay even more!" — said no one, ever.

Property taxes are one of the necessary but unpleasant side effects of home ownership. Personal Finance Expert and Author Jordan Goodman notes that new homeowners often underestimate the amount of property taxes, along with other running expenses such as insurance and maintenance required for homeownership. They end up in a stage where, as Goodman puts it, "The house owns you. You don't own the house." MoneyTips is happy to help you get free mortgage and refinance quotes from top lenders.

The amount of property tax that you pay depends on its assessed value. If that assessment overestimates the value of your home, you are paying too much in propert...