Business Calendar (March 1)

Wednesday: "Back2theFuture: Reassessing Completed Projects for Sustainability — An NEBC Technical Workshop," 11:30 a.m., online. This presentation, sponsored by the Northwest Environmental Business Council, will include an overview of integrated planning, green remediation, and discussion of climate adaptation and resiliency. Participants will look back on examples of projects where green remediation concepts and sustainable project planning have been applied. The presentation will also examine how integrated planning helps create sustainable communities, and look to the future and what it means for environmental practitioners and the 21st-century communities we live and work in. Cost: $55. Registration: https://nebc.regfox.com/030421-putting-an-end-to-pfas-emerging-technologies-for-pfas-dest.