Business Calendar (June 7)
BUSINESS CALENDAR

Business Calendar (June 7)

Today: Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oregon Veterans Home, 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Seeking RNs, LPNs, CNAs, food service workers, housekeeping workers. On-the-spot interviews; refreshments served.

Wednesday: "Women in Business," 11:45 a.m., online. Anne McAlpin will present "AAA Travel Smart: How to Pack the Perfect Carry-On Bag." With more than 30 years of travel experience, McAlpin is the author of "Pack It Up" and the travel expert who taught Oprah Winfrey how to pack in under 15 minutes. One person will win a one-year AAA gift membership. Hosted by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Free to members, $15 for non-members. Registration: https://bit.ly/3bNtgWr.

