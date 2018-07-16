Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Wednesday: Downtown Corvallis Association membership meeting, 8 a.m., DeMaggio's Pizza, 151 NW Monroe Ave.

Friday: "Shop the Dock," 9 a.m., 11 a.m., departing from commercial docks, 200 NE Heron Ave., Warrenton Marina. Learn how to buy seafood straight from a boat, including what is in season, how it's caught, whether it's sustainable and how to identify and buy high-quality fish and shellfish. Includes tour of a local market. Registration: 503-325-8573 at least three days prior.

Friday: "Shop the Dock," 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., departing from Port Dock 5, bayfront, Newport. Learn how to buy seafood straight from a boat, including what is in season, how it's caught, whether it's sustainable and how to identify and buy high-quality fish and shellfish. First come, first served.

Aug. 1: Downtown Red Carpet Welcome, 10 a.m., Gamagora Geekhouse, 254 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

