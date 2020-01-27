Business Calendar (Jan. 27)

Today: Open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Breaking Free LLC counseling services, new location, 165 S. Main St., Lebanon. Meet the staff; cookies and coffee served.
Tuesday: "Going Into Business Seminar," 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Free registration: 541-917-4929.
Wednesday and Thursday: Hemp-CBD Connex, Portland Expo Center. Cost: $99 for one day, $149 for both. Information: https://www.actionreg.com/reg/index.php?client_name=ccc&event_id=136&r_type=Attendee&new_reg=1.
Wednesday: SAIF seminar of agriculture safety and health, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Cascade Hall, Oregon State Fair Expo Center, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. Designed for people working in agriculture, but open to all. Free; lunch included. Registration: www.saif.com/agseminars.
Thursday: SAIF seminar of agriculture safety and health, in Spanish, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Cascade Hall, Oregon State Fair Expo Center, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem.