Business Calendar (Feb. 22)

Thursday: Sixth Annual Dry Farming Collaborative Winter Meeting, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zoom. The Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program presents the program for growers, plant breeders, educators and agricultural professionals interested in learning about crop production with little to no irrigation. Participants will hear from multiple speakers on the background of the DFC, roots of dry farming in the Western United States, farmer innovation and research updates. The day will end with grower focus groups. Registration for the free event is required to receive the webinar link, and there is limited capacity. For agenda, additional details and registration, call 541-713-5011, write to Teagan.moran@oregonstate.edu or visit https://smallfarms.oregonstate.edu/smallfarms/dry-farming.