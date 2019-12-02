Tuesday: "Going into Business Seminar," 5:30 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Free seminar designed to help you get your business off the ground. Registration: 541-917-4929.
Tuesday: "Becoming a Boomerpreneur," 6 p.m., Room BC-105, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. The class will guide students through the steps and factors a person over age 50 should consider when starting a new business. Cost: $49. Registration: 541-917-4929.
Wednesday: Agriculture Safety and Health Seminar, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Designed for people working in agriculture, but open to anyone interested in ag safety. Information: www.saif.com/agseminars.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday: Downtown Design Awards, 5:30 to 8 p.m., the Inkwell Home Store, 234 SW Third St., Corvallis.
Dec. 10: Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Workshop, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Salishan Resort, 7760 N. Highway 101, Gleneden Beach. Learn how to plan to provide for the future harmony of your family and viability of your farm business. RSVP: 971-409-6806 or nellie@oregonagtrust.org.