Wednesday: Grand opening, 7 p.m., Wood & Hinge Kitchen and Bath Showroom, behind Balance Real Estate Office, 600 SW Third St., Suite 2, Corvallis. Balance is expanding its business and offering kitchen and bath remodeling to the public. Past, present and new clients get exclusive savings. Meet the designers at the event. Complimentary beer and wine served. Sign up for a chance to win a vanity cabinet.
Sept. 12: Corvallis Chamber of Commerce Lunch Forum, noon, Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First St. "Urban Renewal for South Corvallis," featuring presentations by Rebecka Weinsteiger of Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services; Paul Bilotta, City of Corvallis community development director; and Kate Porsche of the Corvallis/Benton County Economic Development Office. Cost: $20 per member, $25 per nonmember. Registration: http://corvallis.chamberofcommerce.me/members/evr/eventreg_email.php?mid=995662061&evid=43196157&md=&.
Sept. 13: Downtown After Hours, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Downtown Corvallis Association networking social. Door prize drawings. Admission: $5 for DCA members; $10 for guests and nonmembers. RSVP: 541-754-6624 or joan@downtowncorvallis.org.