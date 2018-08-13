Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Tuesday: Downtown Corvallis Association Design Committee, 8:30 a.m., boardroom, DCA, 460 SW Madison Ave.

Wednesday: Downtown Corvallis Association membership meeting, 8 a.m., DeMaggio's New York Pizza, 151 NW Monroe Ave., No. 102, Corvallis.

Friday: "Shop the Dock," 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., departing from Port Dock 5, bayfront, Newport. Learn how to buy seafood straight from a boat, including what is in season, how it's caught, whether it's sustainable and how to identify and buy high-quality fish and shellfish. First come, first served.

Sept. 13: Downtown After Hours, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Downtown Corvallis Association networking social. Door prize drawings. Admission: $5 for DCA members; $10 for guests and nonmembers. RSVP: 541-754-6624 or joan@downtowncorvallis.org.

