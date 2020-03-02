Brigitte's Place offers quality garment fabrics in downtown Albany

Handmade clothing is experiencing something of a resurgence, as people rebel against fast fashion that’s poorly crafted, said Brigitte de Valois, the owner of garment fabric store Brigitte’s Place in downtown Albany.
“Making garments at this point in time isn’t cheaper, but you’ll have the quality,” she added. That’s because people want top-notch fabric and a tailored fit. And some residents think they can capture their own style far better than any company.
Brigitte’s Place, which opened in June, focuses on natural fibers as much as possible and also offers classes and private instruction on sewing garments.
There’s a “me-made” movement where people are trying to have a high percentage of hand-crafted garments in their wardrobe, and de Valois estimated she’s at nearly 50%. She’d have more, but she said she spends far more time teaching than sewing nowadays.
“All of the garment sewers are coming out of the woodwork now that they’ve heard about me,” de Valois said. She believes she has the only brick-and-mortar store specializing in garment fabrics in between the Portland area and northern California. “I’m strictly garment sewing. No quilting here,” she said.
Brigitte’s Place has woven and knitted fabrics from Italy, Denmark, Japan, France, India and other countries. “There’s nothing greater than touching or feeling a good fabric,” said de Valois, who prefers wool in the winter, and linens and cottons, or perhaps even fancy silk, in the warmer months.
Many of the classes at the shop are held on Thursday evenings, though others, such as a hat-making class scheduled before the Kentucky Derby, are scheduled for on the weekend.
De Valois also offers after-school courses for children and summer camps for kids who are interested in making their own dresses, jackets and other items. She noted that home economics and art classes have been disappearing from some school districts.
A few of her children’s classes are aimed at making clothing for American Girl dolls.
One of the more popular gatherings at the business is a once a month “Sewcial,” held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. (Downtown Albany businesses have a First Friday celebration that includes artists’ receptions at galleries and more, and participants at the Sewcial can head to other gatherings afterwards.)
The most important part about Brigitte’s Place is the community of sewers that’s forming around it, de Valois said. “I want people to show me what they’ve made. I want them to come in here and get creative ideas,” she added.
De Valois said that her mother was a seamstress and she always loved fabrics and fashion. She previously worked as an interior designer in Chicago and in the mortgage banking industry in Chicago and San Francisco. But while she was a professional in California, she also bought a sewing machine, took college classes and wound up with two certificates for fashion design.
The business also offers discounts to Oregon State University students who are pursuing apparel design degrees, and de Valois said she hopes to have an e-commerce site up and running by the end of the year.
Brigitte’s Place, 325 First Ave. W. is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (The store is closed Tuesday for tax preparation.)
For more information, call 541-979-3121 or go to https://www.brigittesplace.com/ or the Brigitte’s Place Facebook page.
