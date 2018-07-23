Subscribe for 17¢ / day
082315adh-nws-bottle drop-1-dp.jpg
Buy Now

Mark Stewart of Corvallis loads the self-service station with his redeemable bottles and cans at the BottleDrop Redemption Center in Albany. The new BottleDrop center in Corvallis opens Wednesday.

 David Patton, Mid-Valley Sunday

Corvallis’ new BottleDrop Center is scheduled to open with a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25.

The 7,337-square-foot facility, at 1111-B NW Ninth St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Residents with “green bag” accounts also can turn in bags filled with cans after hours.

The Corvallis location will be the 24th BottleDrop site in Oregon. According to the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which runs the BottleDrop sites, these centers have increased redemption rates.

Due to the opening of the Corvallis BottleDrop, starting Aug. 1, 16 participating grocery stores in Corvallis will no longer be required to accept deposit containers.

Kyle Odegard can be reached at kyle.odegard@lee.net, 541-812-6077 or via Twitter @KyleOdegard.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments