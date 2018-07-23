Corvallis’ new BottleDrop Center is scheduled to open with a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25.
The 7,337-square-foot facility, at 1111-B NW Ninth St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Residents with “green bag” accounts also can turn in bags filled with cans after hours.
The Corvallis location will be the 24th BottleDrop site in Oregon. According to the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which runs the BottleDrop sites, these centers have increased redemption rates.
Due to the opening of the Corvallis BottleDrop, starting Aug. 1, 16 participating grocery stores in Corvallis will no longer be required to accept deposit containers.
