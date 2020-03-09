Bodhi opens up in former Beanery space in downtown Corvallis

When the downtown Corvallis building that once housed The Beanery became available after the coffee shop’s closure in 2019, mid-Willamette Valley chef Cody Utzman leapt at the opportunity.
For two years, Utzman had been selling bread and more from Bodhi Artisan Bakery at area farmer’s markets. He also was looking to sell his restaurant, Frankie’s in North Albany, and focus on his newer bakery business.
Utzman hung out at The Beanery as a teen, and he figured the space would be the perfect home as a retail space for Bodhi Artisan Bakery. He also guessed there was plenty of magic left in the location, some magnetic draw that remained.
The Beanery had operated since the 1970s and was a community hub. “From a historical perspective, this has meant to so much to Corvallis,” Utzman said.
Bodhi opened up Nov. 15 in the Beanery space and the focus isn’t just on the ingredients going into the sandwiches. “We bake the bread fresh every single day,” Utzman said. “When you have bread that good, you can put anything between it.”
He added that the sandwiches at Bodhi are different than what customers can get elsewhere in Corvallis.
So far, one of the biggest sellers at Bodhi is the avocado toast, which comes on whole grain bread with an entire avocado on it. Then there’s the “Problem Solver,” a pressed turkey sandwich that comes on long-fermented sourdough bread and includes red peppers and avocado. The menu also has bagel sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast bowls, smoothies, raw juice, pastries and more. Full brunches are served on Saturday and Sunday.
Bodhi, the former Beanery space, is just the retail site for Bodhi Artisan Bakery, as the bread and other items are baked in a production kitchen on Lyon Street in Albany under the direction of Lydia Short and Khalicia Williams.
“A lot of our goods are baked in an intentionally longer process. Everything is made from scratch,” Short said. She added that morning buns – croissant dough rolled up like a cinnamon roll, baked in a muffin pan, rolled in sugar and baked again – have been a big hit, as they’re crisp on the outside, but soft and pillowy inside.
The coffee served at Bodhi is from Water Avenue Coffee in Portland, as Utzman is close friends with the owner, Matt Milletto, who grew up in Corvallis.
In many ways, Bodhi, which is named after Utzman’s English mastiff, appears relatively unchanged from the Beanery. Even the menu boards remain in the same place. Live music also has returned on Friday and Saturday night, and Utzman is offering dinner specials, as well.
Things have the same vibes in another way. Utzman estimated that 50 to 60 percent of his customers were Beanery regulars.
Among them is Jim Hinckley of Corvallis, who laughed about seeing familiar faces every time he goes to Bodhi Artisan Bakery. “We were disappointed when the Bean finally closed, and then we saw all the paper up in the windows and were wondering what was happening,” Hinckley said, on a recent morning as he was having a bite to eat with his family.
Hinckley said that Bodhi Artisan Bakery was a great addition to the Corvallis scene. “They’re fabulous. They’re excellent,” Hinckley added. “When the Beanery closed, I think it left a void in a lot of people’s lives.”
Jim George, who said he was the first customer for Bodhi and the second in line back in the day when The Beanery opened, agreed that it was hard for regulars when the coffee shop shut its doors. “It was big. We lost something,” he said. He’s supportive of Bodhi, and comes several times a week. “The coffee’s pretty good. The food is really greatly improved,” George said.
But the location is a draw for George, as well. “I don’t know what it is. This place really has it all, but I don’t really know why it has it all. There’s something about the view from the windows. It’s been a living room for so many people to come and hang out. Sorry to go all misty about it,” George said.
“(Utzman) really walked into a goldmine when he got this place,” George added.
Utzman, who grew up in Albany, gained a bit of fame competing on the television show “Chopped.” “I’ve been a chef for 20 years. People already know me for good food,” he said.
He said he had a “really nice run” with Frankie’s, which he operated for six years before selling to two of his employees in October. But running Bodhi is much less stressful. At Frankie’s, Utzman said he had 45 full-time employees. With Bodhi, he only has six.
“This is a much better pace for me, and it’s fun,” Utzman said. Plus, he gets to interact with customers more regularly instead of being stuck in the back of the house.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.