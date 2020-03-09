Bodhi opens up in former Beanery space in downtown Corvallis

Hinckley said that Bodhi Artisan Bakery was a great addition to the Corvallis scene. “They’re fabulous. They’re excellent,” Hinckley added. “When the Beanery closed, I think it left a void in a lot of people’s lives.”

Jim George, who said he was the first customer for Bodhi and the second in line back in the day when The Beanery opened, agreed that it was hard for regulars when the coffee shop shut its doors. “It was big. We lost something,” he said. He’s supportive of Bodhi, and comes several times a week. “The coffee’s pretty good. The food is really greatly improved,” George said.

But the location is a draw for George, as well. “I don’t know what it is. This place really has it all, but I don’t really know why it has it all. There’s something about the view from the windows. It’s been a living room for so many people to come and hang out. Sorry to go all misty about it,” George said.

“(Utzman) really walked into a goldmine when he got this place,” George added.

Utzman, who grew up in Albany, gained a bit of fame competing on the television show “Chopped.” “I’ve been a chef for 20 years. People already know me for good food,” he said.