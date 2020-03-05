Big River space to reopen as revamped Mazama Brewing flagship on Friday night

The former site of Big River, 1010 NW Jackson Ave. in downtown Corvallis, will reopen as Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen at 5 p.m. this Friday.

The 101 Eat & Drink area will not be reopening yet, as different options are being considered for the space, said Kathy Tobin, one of the owners of the gastropub and Mazama Brewing.

The restaurant and bar will become the flagship site and tasting room for Mazama beer, which operates a brewery on Highway 34 at Eastgate Circle.

In 2018, Tobin, her husband Jeff Tobin, and Matt Shuman, an electrical engineering instructor at Oregon State University, purchased Big River. The owners didn’t rebrand and revamp the menu at that time, however, largely because Mazama had opened its first gastropub in Hillsboro at roughly the same time, and efforts were focused on that location.

Big River's last day was Feb. 29.

The Corvallis Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen will showcase Mazama beer and feature elevated pub fare that is local and sustainable, and the food will come at a lower price point than Big River.

A new addition is brunch on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

