The biggest furniture manufacturer in the world now has a storefront to sell its products in the mid-Willamette Valley.
Ashley HomeStore opened its Corvallis location in mid-November, and the business is drawing customers from the coast to the foothills of the Cascades, said store manager Doug King. The next closest Ashley stores are in Salem and Eugene, he added.
The 27,000-square-foot space formerly housed Staples, but now it’s filled with couches, chairs, beds, mattresses, tables, lamps, décor and more.
Ashley pieces are sold at a lower to medium price point, but come with higher quality than competitors due to economy of scale and a willingness to improve, King said.
“They’re always trying to figure out ways to make the furniture better,” King added. Plus, Ashley Furniture comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty.
Only Ashley Furniture is sold, with the exception of mattresses. The Corvallis Ashley HomeStore specializes in Tempur-Pedic, but offers other brands, as well. And customers can lay down on a Dream Diagnostic machine that will measure their body and choose the three best mattresses for them.
“It really takes some of the anxiety out of selling a mattress,” King said, adding that happy customers means less returns.
The Corvallis Ashley HomeStore also delivers furniture, and that costs anywhere from about $70 to close to $250 for items taken to Newport or Lincoln City.
Though Ashley Furniture is massive, the company is able to shift quickly and tailor its products for the newest trends. Rural farmhouse or vintage casual pieces – which feature distressed wood – are currently hot, King said. But the Corvallis Ashley HomeStore contains a variety of styles.
About 70 percent of the Ashley pieces are manufactured in the United States, and the Wisconsin-based company has plants in California and one being built in Seattle. Many furniture manufacturers have the bulk of their items built in China and Vietnam. Ashley has retreated from China almost entirely, though it still has plants in Vietnam, King said.
Ashley has about 1,000 stores, and most of them are locally owned. Jeff Kelly of Salem is the owner of the Corvallis store, which employs about 10 people, King said.
Though the store has been open for a few weeks, a grand opening celebration is planned for January, King said.
Many Black Friday sales at the Corvallis store will remain in place this week.