Albany store Emma Downtown celebrates 20th anniversary this Thursday

Emma Downtown in Albany has been closed to start the week, but it will reopen from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday for a 20th birthday celebration that includes sips, bites, live music and gifts.
The downtown store at 422 First Ave. W., which offers apparel, home décor, gifts and more, has come a long way from its humble beginnings.
Mandy Forney, who owns the business with her mother, Peggy Udolf, essentially began the business in a Linn-Benton Community College class when she was 19. Her instructor had a term-long assignment where students had to create a fake business with a logo, name, marketing plan and more.
At the time, Forney’s parents owned Hatchard’s Antiques, a downtown shop that also included home décor and linens. During a trip to a supplier, Forney tagged along and discovered a clothing line that she fell in love with, so she decided to create a faux business that sold dresses and more. She named the imaginary shop after her pet pug.
When her parents saw her business class presentation, they decided to help her get a bank loan.
“It didn’t surprise us. She’s always been that way,” Udolf said. She described how her daughter was an entrepreneur as a youngster, gathering and selling filberts on a street corner near her childhood house in Jefferson, or making sandwiches and selling them to fishermen at the boat ramp in the small town.
In March 2000, Emma Downtown started on Washington Street SW near the Albany post office.
After about four years, the store moved into its current location — the former Hatchard’s Antiques space — and began offering more products.
Emma Downtown’s Sales Closet, which includes discontinued, one-of-a-kind or slightly damaged products, now operates in a location across First Avenue from the main store.
Today, the business also has more workers than just Forney, her mother, and her father, Eric Udolf. It has about a dozen employees, and Forney’s daughters, Bella, 16, and Meritt, 13, also help out regularly at the shop.
Downtown Albany has changed dramatically since Emma Downtown opened.
“We’ve watched this downtown go from desolate to thriving,” said Forney, a 1998 graduate of Jefferson High School who now lives in a historic house in downtown Albany.
“Years ago, you’d walk around in the evening and it would be a ghost town,” she said.
The secret to success, especially after a business downturn following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, was simply not giving up, Forney said.
She and her parents also tried to think outside the box, and started hosting fashion shows, teas and women’s events.
They also continue to change the store regularly, redecorating or bringing in new merchandise a few times a year.
“We’ve created a reason for our regular, loyal customers to keep coming. They know it’s always going to be different,” Forney said. “They want to see new things. They want to see it shaken up.”
Things have been switched up for the birthday celebration — which continues throughout the month — and Thursday’s event also will serve as an unveiling for new wares, furniture and more at Emma Downtown.
