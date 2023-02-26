Oregon is scrambling to attract some of the $52 billion in federal funding soon available for new semiconductor-making equipment and facilities.

And that’s possibly good news for cities like Albany, where state aid could help the city respond to fast-moving development in advanced manufacturing.

The city has several large lots where development could take hold. But developers are put off by the fiscal cost or — worse, said Seth Sherry, Albany’s economic development director — the time it takes to get a site “shovel-ready.”

“The easy-to-build-on land is pretty much gone,” Sherry said.

The Department of Commerce is set to fund manufacturing equipment and facilities through grants and loans that would bolster U.S. participation in the semiconductor market.

Oregon lawmakers now are considering how land use policy can affect local governments and the businesses, from startups to massive multinational corporations, who can benefit from the funding and bring generally high-paying jobs to the state.

State legislators on Wednesday, Jan. 24, heard a potential law that would declare an emergency over a shortage of buildable lands, and give Governor Tina Kotek power to move land inside urban growth boundaries for fast turnaround.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Where Albany, Corvallis fit in

Albany and Corvallis are named in a list of 16 cities in Senate Bill 4 that can bring plans to develop such lands to the governor.

Legislators also would create a $200 million fund distributed from the state’s economic development department, Business Oregon. A House-Senate committee is considering amendments that mostly seek to change how people can apply for the money Kotek proposed in the governor’s budget.

Applicants under the current version of SB4 could seek up to $25 million to potentially develop sites where relevant companies can build.

Sherry said the sudden action from the governor and Legislature are long overdue.

“It’s analogous to deferred maintenance,” he said.

Oregon has maintained stringent land development rules since it became in 1973 one of just three states to define where cities can permit construction through the use of urban growth boundaries, areas where a city expects to grow in the next 20 years.

At the same time, Sherry said, Oregon hasn’t made the same efforts to fund economic expansion through development as such states as Ohio and Arizona, which are attracting high-tech manufacturing.

“They worked on making those sites ready for 10 years, 15 years before they get a large project,” he said.

Here and gone?

Oregon’s north Willamette Valley became known as the Silicon Forest for the cluster of dozens of developers, manufacturers and researchers in the Portland area.

Intel led the charge with silicon chip manufacturing in Hillsboro, and that sector was among the state's largest in 2021 — worth $4.6 billion in payroll.

Then in 2022, Oregonians learned that Intel had passed the state over for building more than $20 billion in factories in Ohio.

Committee Co-Chair Janelle Bynum on Wednesday read from a news story reporting the company had spent more than $7 billion on lobbying in Arizona.

"If that's not a call to action, I don't know what is," Bynum said.

The U.S. tech industry will find out by month’s end exactly who qualifies for the billions put aside under a program in the 2021 national defense budget, Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors — CHIPS for America.

Congress in 2022 expanded the program with a $52.7-billion appropriation.

Sherry said attracting manufacturers involved in the production of semiconductors benefits the whole state.

"But the cost of attracting these businesses goes to the local jurisdictions themselves," he said.

Making Oregon desirable

Now legislators have moved to find out how Oregon can become as desirable.

Sherry was on a task force convened to tell the state exactly that.

Its report concluded Oregon needs 14 sites available in the next five to 10 years, ranging from 15 to 500 acres.

In its final recommendations to the Legislature's Joint Semiconductor Committee, the task force concluded Oregon has no 500-acre sites despite needing two shovel-ready sites of that size. The task force identified two sites in Washington County that could work, one each near Hillsboro and in North Plains.

Albany has sites that potentially meet another of the task force recommendations calling for four sites each between 50 and 100 acres.

East of Interstate 5, south of Highway 20, an about- 50-acre parcel needs an $8-million road realignment before it's ready for construction.

"It looks like a big field? That's an industrialized piece of property," Sherry said.

And off of Highway 99 in South Albany, more than 240 acres owned by PepsiCo subsidiary SVC Manufacturing Inc. would require $30 million.

"It has similar needs," Sherry said.

With similar sites accumulated across the state, $200 million doesn't go very far, Sherry said.

"Their key, biggest pieces of land have some hurdles," he said.

At the semiconductor committee's meeting Wednesday, Sherry said he was trying to remind legislators of what hundreds of business developers across the state has concluded.

"The resolute answer was, be bold," he told the committee. "Very bold. We can't afford not to be."

Related stories: