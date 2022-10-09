Albany, Lebanon recognized for revitalization efforts

The state’s chief downtown revitalization agency has recognized Lebanon’s first pride event among the best Main Street-backed programs in 2021.

Family Pride Day drew about 300 participants and 20 vendors to a park in June and offered a space where people with LGBTQ+ identities and allies could share stories about their experiences and celebrate diversity.

Oregon Main Street honored volunteers’ efforts to “creating an environment that is welcoming and inviting to all” during a recent annual award dinner, according to a news release.

“It reinforces what many are trying to accomplish with Main Street. That’s: ‘You are welcome. You are included,’” said Cassie Cruze, manager at Lebanon Downtown Association.

Oregon Main Street provides grant funding and networking and templates for policy and plans to bring businesses back to aging downtown sectors that declined in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Cruze said the event came after two years of isolation in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She said volunteers envisioned a celebration that reached people especially hard hit by social distancing, lockdowns and filter face masks.

“For people within the LGBTQ+ community, isolation can be even within your own home,” Cruze said.

A group from the downtown association appeared before the Lebanon City Council in April, asking mayor Paul Aziz to proclaim June as Pride Month ahead of the event in a city that saw dozens of proclamations each year.

Aziz refused.

Pride Month has been celebrated nationwide for more than 50 years to commemorate the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York.

Cruze said downtown associations are questioning how to encourage inclusivity and diversity. Expanding local economies increasingly includes figuring out who isn’t at the table in planning meetings, Cruze said.

“That’s the moment to be inclusive, to make sure voices are being heard.” she said.

Main Street managers apparently agree. Albany and Lebanon together took ⅓ of the 12 awards.

“Albany and Lebanon have strong main street programs. We represent dynamic business owners who want to make a difference in their communities,” said Lise Grato, executive director at Albany Downtown Association.

Oregon Main Street recognized Oscar and Tamalynne Hult at the annual dinner and conference for renovating the 110-year-old building where they own The Natty Dresser, a menswear shop and haberdashery in historic downtown Albany.

“The time and effort they’ve put into bringing it back to its former glory is incredible,” Grato said.

Their renovation of the former Young & Son Department Store building “transformed” and preserved the corner at Broadalbin Street and Second Avenue, according to a news release.

Hannah Darling won volunteer of the year award for more than five years of work with the Albany Downtown Association. She helped with an association effort to hang flower baskets, then joined the organization’s board of directors.

Darling is the organization’s president for its 2021-2022 year.

Main Street also recognized the volunteer efforts of Peggy Udolf, owner of longtime association member business Emma Downtown. Udolf also served on the downtown association board.