Albany-based farm store gets majority share, 33 stores in merger

Albany-based Coastal Farm & Ranch is set to merge with a regional agriculture supply store, more than doubling the stores overseen by Coastal chair Larry Hayward.

Nolan Capital, the majority stakeholder in Coastal, will have the major stake in the combined company created under a merger agreement with C-A-L Ranch Stores, according to a news release.

The Ammon, Idaho-based retailer brands itself a gun and farm supply store and owned 33 stores in that state, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Coastal in December 2021 announced it had sold to Nolan Capital, a Southern California firm helmed by equity investor Peter Nolan.

Nolan Capital makes controlling buyouts in middle-market companies, according to the release.

Coastal’s ownership passed from prolific philanthropist and entrepreneur Buzz Wheeler, who built the company from three stores founded in 1963 to a chain employing at the time about 1,100 people.

The Wheeler family was the sole owner of the store's umbrella corporation, Coastal Farm Holdings Oregon Inc., according to state business records.

Coastal on its website lists 21 stores in Oregon and Washington. The merger, announced by C-A-L Ranch Stores, brings the company’s total to 2,200 retail workers in 54 store locations.

C-A-L majority owner Jerry Ward retains what the release calls a significant stake and gets say in the company’s direction as a board member.

Tom Yearsley, C-A-L CEO, will retain that position in the newly combined company.

Wilco, a competitor, operates 25 stores in California, Washington and Oregon, where the company is headquartered.

It was not known how much revenue the farm store chains generate.

A voicemail left with Coastal marketing staff seeking comment was not returned before deadline.

