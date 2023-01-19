 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Albany-based farm store gets majority share, 33 stores in merger

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Alex Powers

Each fall, city employees gather Albany's leaves into a "big pile." Then volunteers once again spread the leaves out.

Albany-based Coastal Farm & Ranch is set to merge with a regional agriculture supply store, more than doubling the stores overseen by Coastal chair Larry Hayward.

Coastal Farms 01

Coastal Farms in Albany on Thursday, Jan. 19. The retailer more than doubled its holdings in merger with regional chain.

Nolan Capital, the majority stakeholder in Coastal, will have the major stake in the combined company created under a merger agreement with C-A-L Ranch Stores, according to a news release.

The Ammon, Idaho-based retailer brands itself a gun and farm supply store and owned 33 stores in that state, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Coastal in December 2021 announced it had sold to Nolan Capital, a Southern California firm helmed by equity investor Peter Nolan.

Nolan Capital makes controlling buyouts in middle-market companies, according to the release.

People are also reading…

Coastal’s ownership passed from prolific philanthropist and entrepreneur Buzz Wheeler, who built the company from three stores founded in 1963 to a chain employing at the time about 1,100 people.

The Wheeler family was the sole owner of the store's umbrella corporation, Coastal Farm Holdings Oregon Inc., according to state business records.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Coastal Farms 03

Coastal Farms in Albany on Thursday, Jan. 19. The retailer more than doubled its holdings in merger with regional chain.

Coastal on its website lists 21 stores in Oregon and Washington. The merger, announced by C-A-L Ranch Stores, brings the company’s total to 2,200 retail workers in 54 store locations.

C-A-L majority owner Jerry Ward retains what the release calls a significant stake and gets say in the company’s direction as a board member.

Tom Yearsley, C-A-L CEO, will retain that position in the newly combined company.

Wilco, a competitor, operates 25 stores in California, Washington and Oregon, where the company is headquartered.

Coastal Farms 02

Coastal Farms in Albany on Thursday, Jan. 19. The retailer more than doubled its holdings in merger with regional chain.

It was not known how much revenue the farm store chains generate.

A voicemail left with Coastal marketing staff seeking comment was not returned before deadline.

Related stories:

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

BofA CEO Moynihan on Recession, Managing Headcount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News