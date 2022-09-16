Striking Weyerhaeuser workers to rally in Lebanon

Weyerhaeuser workers striking over low wage increases and high health care premiums plan to rally Saturday at the company's Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon.

Workers have been picketing Oregon and Washington locations since midnight Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Sept. 16 news release from the International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers District Lodge in Gladstone.

“Weyerhaeuser is making record profits and their bargaining proposals have been nothing short of corporate greed,” President Directing Business Representative Brandon Bryant said in the release.

Citing gripping inflation and calls for cuts to pay, health care and benefits, Bryant said the company has the money to do better than what it has proposed. He said the strike would continue until Weyerhaeuser comes to the table with “a sensible offer.”

Weyerhaeuser spokesperson Kyleigh Gill declined to comment beyond referencing an online statement regarding the work stoppage.

"We have been formally engaged in collective bargaining with IAM since May, and we have made several offers related to wages and benefits," Denise Merle, senior vice president and chief administration officer for Weyerhaeuser said in the statement.

The company is prepared to continue working towards a contract that is “beneficial for employees and sustainable for the company across business cycles,” Merle said.

Collective bargaining negotiations with the Seattle-based company have been ongoing since the spring. In August, members of the IAMAW union, which represents around 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington, overwhelmingly voted against the company’s latest proposal and took a vote to strike shortly thereafter, according to the news release.

A union spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

“Since 1986, we have always come to an agreement with Weyerhaeuser for renewals for those agreements,” Bryant said in a Sept. 14 statement. “This is the first time since then that we have been forced to take action to strike.”

The rally is slated for 1-3 p.m. at Santiam Sawmill, located at 30440 Fairview Road in Lebanon. Many Weyerhaeuser workers are expected to attend, along with other supporters, the news release states.

Weyerhaeuser Company is one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, with around 11 million under its ownership or control in the U.S. and additional timberlands in Canada. It’s also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in the country. Last year, the company reported $10.2 billion in net sales.

This story is developing and will be updated.