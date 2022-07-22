Oregon heading into 3rd straight year for 'La Niña,' what that means

Oregon can expect above-normal amounts of rain through the end of 2022 while forecasters call for a third straight year of weather affected by a periodic shift in sea temperatures and prevailing winds.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not hot, Pete Parsons, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s lead meteorologist, said in a July 21 video.

“This is our dry season, so above normal doesn’t necessarily mean a lot,” Parsons said.

The department is set to increase restrictions on activities in forests Saturday, July 23, elevating the fire danger level from low to moderate in parts of the mid-Willamette Valley.

Oregon was in fire season by July 11, prohibiting fireworks, exploding targets and tracer ammunition. The Cascade foothills in the east of Linn County will be prohibited from camp fires outside designated spaces and cutting or grinding metal between 1 and 8 p.m.

The department also will require commercial and industrial users to not use power saws among other restrictions between 1 and 8 p.m. starting July 25 in the foothills south of the Santiam River Canyon, moving to the second level of a scaling set of closures called Industrial Fire Precaution Levels.

As the threat of fire rises along the scale from Level I to Level IV, Oregon Department of Forestry may ban industrial and commercial operations, such as logging, altogether.

Climate patterns under La Niña, so-called, typically bring more precipitation and slightly cooler than average temperatures to regions of the Pacific Northwest.

Excess rain in June that meteorologists attributed to an atmospheric river pushed out the start of fire season for much of Oregon in the early summer.

“And that is welcome as well,” Parsons said.

Precipitation fell so heavily that the mid-Willamette Valley was lifted out of a two-year drought and the running total rainfall since October is anywhere from 110% to 130% above average between Eugene and Portland.

The Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also is calling for a third La Niña year.

Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Portland office, said later- and heavier-than-average rainfall doesn’t affect Oregon’s fire vulnerability in August and September. Wet winters can change the length of fire seasons without affecting the severity.

The 2020 and 2021 fire seasons, also in so-called La Niña years, were among the worst in state history.

“If we get late rain, it helps keep our fuel down,” Muhlestein said. “It only takes less than a week for everything to dry out.”

