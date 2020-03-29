Adapt and survive: Mid-valley businesses discuss operating during coronavirus pandemic

Owners Keara and Tristan James said that business is down more than 90 percent. Catering and wholesale accounts have dried up, and they’ve streamlined the options available for take-out.

The restaurant space has green tape on the floor about every six feet in front of the display cases to provide social distancing cues.

They married couple temporarily laid off about 30 of their 40 workers, allowing them to file for unemployment. “Some of them have worked here for 28 years,” Keara James said.

Bakers are still working, and the business is still providing bread for Market of Choice in Corvallis.

“Long-term, with this model we would not survive. But it helps us get through a rough period. It’s better than selling nothing at all,” Tristan James said.

“There’s a lot of people who really care about us. There’s a lot of people who are like, ‘We really want you to make it through this,’” he added.