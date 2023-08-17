INDICTED: Sam Miele, a former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican's campaign.

RATE HIKES: Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday.

TREATY: The Czech Republic on Wednesday completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory.

MILITARY BUILDUP: China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed Wednesday by The Associated Press.

FISH BAN: The U.S. is looking to ban importation and exportation of Banggai cardinalfish, a threatened tropical species conservation groups say is exploited by the pet trade, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.

CLASHES: The death toll in this week's clashes between rival militias in Libya's capital rose to 45 on Wednesday as troops fanned out across Tripoli to restore calm after a 24-hour bout of fighting.

