The changes affect sites in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon.
He also has to forfeit 25 properties in Oregon and California and more than $16 million in Tesla stock. Here's how much time he'll serve.
COVID-19 is to blame. Here's how many students and staff members are impacted by the disease.
The victim is said to have been younger than 12 years old at the time of the crimes.
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
A developer plans for a five-story building with “extended stay” hotel rooms and apartments on the south side of Northwest Cornell Avenue near…
Also, Gov. Kate Brown also ordered the Oregon National Guard to deploy 500 "non-clinically trained" members to help relieve hospital staff.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.
The crimes are alleged to have happened in Harrisburg.
Benton County man among state's new COVID-19-related deaths
