NOTE: The following item originally appeared in the Monday, Oct. 4, 1948, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
LEBANON — Six persons living in trailer homes at Lowe's downtown park were saved from injury or possible death, and loss of their possessions, by a six-month-old puppy, "Fritz," who sensed danger when flames began sifting through walls of a nearby building early Saturday morning. Fritz aroused the sleeping occupants by his insistent barking.
Ronald Hix, owner of the pup, had planned to dispose of him because of night barking.
Fritz set up such a clamor that he awakened Lee Irvine in a neighboring trailer, who noticed the flames and roused residents. Occupants of three trailers parked next to the burning community building were removed without injury. A new Cadillac car was among possessions saved before flames destroyed the building.
Origin of the blaze was undetermined. Insurance amounting to $2,000 was reported carried.
Fritz has been given special permission to bark all he wants to, day or night.