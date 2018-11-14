NOTE: The following stories originally ran in the Saturday, Nov. 16, 1968, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
A tie is a tie is a tie.
But a tie and 46 yards mean something more.
For the Albany High football team, it meant a berth in the semifinals of the state high school grid playoffs.
Albany travels to Beaverton next Friday to meet Jesuit, 14-7 victor over Pendleton last night.
The Bulldogs made the most of three factors Friday night to gain a 14-14 deadlock on the mud-infested Memorial Stadium turf with the Lake Oswego Lakers and then used the advantage provided by the tallying of the game's total net yardage figures to garner the quarterfinal victory.
Albany's defensive effort limited the Lakers to to 14 points — far under Lake Oswego's regular season average of nearly 40 points a game.
A second factor was was the late but game-deciding rushing by Greg Hansen.
"And," Albany head coach Roger Dasch said, "we did not make many mistakes. As long as that is the case, we'll be competitive with anyone."
A crowd estimated at more than 4,500 watched the game go to the wire and then some as players, coaches, fans and officials milled around the gridiron waiting for the post-game decision on yardage by the official scorer.
Albany finished with a net yardage total of 367. Lake Oswego trailed the Bulldogs by 46 yards with 321.
Hansen, a hard-running junior fullback, rushed for some 33 yards in the Bulldogs' final drive of the game, which ended on Lake Oswego's 32-yard line.
Dean George then added his share of the heroics by hauling down a Lake Oswego aerial with less than 30 seconds remaining and thereby killing any Laker hopes for a successful "long bomb" and an immediate increase in yardage.
While no one really knew when the game was over, Lake Oswego's Scott Wintermute, a senior end, apparently thought the game had ended and kicked the football.
It drew a 13-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for Lake Oswego.
The officials then signaled the end of the contest and the waiting began. The rules in state playoffs indicate that a tie is to be broken by total net yardage and if that should be tied, then the decision is based on total first downs.
The first half was all Albany ... and ball control was the name of the game as quarterback Bob Biles spearheaded the Albany offense.
While Albany's offense ran 36 plays during the first two quarters of action, the Lakers were limited to only 19 offensive plays.
The Bulldogs totaled 225 net yards to Lake Oswego's 162.
Albany used an onside kick on the opening kickoff, which was recovered by Tom Decker on the Lake Oswego 40-yard line to start its first scoring drive.
Jim Pothakos, Decker, Hansen and George took the ball to Lake Oswego's one-yard line before Pothakos jammed the pigskin into the end zone with 7:20 remaining in the first quarter.
Javier Feito, his soccer-style kicking working smoothly, kicked the extra point.
The period ended with Albany in front, 7-0, and maintaining its status of never having been scored on in the first quarter.
Pothakos and Hansen guided the next Albany touchdown drive and Pothakos sped 31 yards for the six-pointer with 6:12 left in the half. Feito's kick was good and the Bulldogs sported a 14-0 lead.
Lake Oswego then retaliated.
The freewheeling arm of Tom Evans rifled passes to Greg Reidl and Pete Carlson and the Lakers were perched on the Albany 13 with a little more than three minutes left in the half.
Evans toured the final 13 yards on foot and the visiting champions of the Tualatin Yamhill Valley League were on the scoreboard. Craig Carpenter kicked the extra point.
With 30 seconds left in the half, Albany had penetrated to the Lake Oswego six-yard line, but failed to push the ball across the goal line.
Lake Oswego had one touchdown nullified in the first half by an illegal procedure penalty.
A Lake Oswego fumble, recovered by Albany, stripped the Lakers of a scoring opportunity in the third period.
While the Albany offense sputtered for a bit in the second half, the Lakers tied things up with an Evans pass to Carlson with 4:50 left in the game. Carpenter's kick made it 14-14.
Hansen led Albany's late-game yardage attack and when the Bulldog drive died on the Lake Oswego 32, George crushed the Lakers' hopes with the interception on the Albany 36-yard line.
Quarterfinal game tough, say Albany victors
Lake Oswego's dressing room wasn't quiet like so many dressing rooms are after a team has been beaten.
The noise of victory could be heard.
But for the Lakers, who had lost to the Albany Bulldogs by 46 yards after the two teams had battled to a 14-14 tie Friday night and the decision for victory based on total net yardage, the noise was only an echo.
In the opposite end of the Albany Union High School athletic facilities, the Bulldogs were absorbing the sweet taste of victory.
"We've got two left," head coach Roger Dasch told his Albany gridmen after the game.
The Bulldogs had many reflections on the game, and mot all of them gave proof to the fact that the state playoff quarterfinal game at Memorial Stadium had been a hard-hitting affair.
Tim Gibbons, junior: "The defense had kind of a letdown in the second half, but came back. The pass reception did it for us."
Dean George, senior: "We can't play like that against Jesuit. We'll have to do better."
Dick Brown, senior: "They hit harder than North Salem. We proved before we were a second-half team, but not this time. We won the game in the first half."
Dennis Lipsey, senior: "We underestimated them. We thought we could cut them down and we believed they weren't used to contact."
Jim Pothakos, senior: "It was the hardest-hitting game we've been in this year."
Dave Miller, senior: "The Portland paper rated Lake Oswego a three-touchdown favorite over us. That might have had something to do with our winning."
Dasch and his troops begin work Sunday afternoon in preparation for Friday's state semifinal encounter with Jesuit, a 14-7 winner over Pendleton last night at Beaverton.
In retrospect, Dash believed "we had won," while he was waiting for the yardage totals from the game's official scorer.
In other quarterfinal games last night, David Douglas defeated Grant at Portland, 14-6; and Marshfield upended Roseburg, 27-12.
While Albany and Jesuit vie next Friday, David Douglas and Marshfield collide on the Marshfield gridiron.
Dasch had high praise for defensemen Tom Decker, George and Marc Hildebrandt, as well as Max Goin, Fred Covalt, Tim Gibbons and Frank Derrah.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Bulldogs fell the following Friday, 20-0, to Jesuit in their only shutout of the 1968 season.