It's clouding up outside as I write, but that shouldn't put a damper on your mid-valley activities this weekend, starting with a full slate of possibilities Friday night:
The new book by Corvallis writer George Estreich, "Fables and Futures: Biotechnology, Disability and the Stories We Tell Ourselves," is a fascinating read, and he'll read from it Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Valley Library Rotunda, 201 SW Waldo Place on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Estreich, who teaches nonfiction for OSU's MFA program in creative writing, will be joined by a former student, Erica Trabold, who's winning praise (and awards!) for her new book of essays, "Five Plots." You can find out more about Estreich and his book by clicking here. Or you can read an essay by Estreich by clicking here. The event is free.
If you're intrigued, as we were, by the prospect of a robot programmed to perform stand-up comedy, you might want to check out an event Friday at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis: Jon the Robot, programmed to crack wise by OSU's Naomi Fitter, an assistant professor of robotics, will headline, and the show also features robot dancers that will perform with humans. The event is billed as "Singu-hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show," which is a physics joke, and not a bad one. Pi jokes are funnier, though.
I've got more suggestions to get you through the weekend, and I'll add those in a bit. In the meantime, have a great weekend.