Music is busting out all over this weekend throughout the mid-valley, from the genre-hopping sounds of a Portland quartet at the Majestic Theatre to Linn-Benton Community College choirs performing a choral masterwork to the Willamette Valley Symphony wrapping up its season by paying tribute to Russian composers.
Let's get started:
Kate Morrison is the leader of Kate and the Crocodiles, the Portland quartet that swims down to the Majestic for a Friday night show. Morrison, a classically trained lyric soprano, has performed with Pink Martini, and Martini fans are sure to notice that the Crocodiles include horn player Gavin Bondy from the "little orchestra." (The other players are keyboardist Craig Bidondo and drummer Brent Follis.)
Like Pink Martini, the Crocodiles pride themselves on paying little heed to musical genres — this is, for example, a group that has performed a Schubert-Led Zeppelin mashup. The Crocodiles will perform a batch of original tunes during the show, and some carefully selected covers. "The only thing we don't do is rap," Morrison told me. "I think I accidentally wrote a country song the other day, but we're not going to do that on stage." That makes sense, seeing how Morrison paid tribute to Dolly Parton as one of her songwriting inspirations. Click here to read my story about Kate and the Crocodiles.
If choral masterworks are more your speed, you'll want to be at the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College on Friday night as LBCC's concert and chamber choirs tackle Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana."
Director Raymund Ocampo has been working with his young charges on the rhythmically complicated (and text-heavy) work for 10 weeks now, and part of his focus during rehearsal has just been on building the stamina needed to perform the hour-long piece. The version LBCC is performing is an Orff-approved version that features two pianos and six percussionists. With 70 singers as well, the stage on the Tripp likely will get a little cozy, and Ocampo said he's had to make some adjustments.
The show begins on a lighter note, with LBCC's a cappella ensembles The Sirens and Blue Light Special offering taking on popular songs by artists such as Queen, Lady Gaga, The Bee Gees and John Denver. Click here to read my preview story about Friday's concert.
It's been a transitional year for the Willamette Valley Symphony, as the musical group searches for a new artistic director to replace its founder, Sean Paul Mills. But the symphony's season goes out with a bang Saturday and Sunday at Ashbrook Independent School with a pair of concerts to celebrate Russian composers. Works by Tchaikovsky, Glinka and Glazunov are on the program, and the symphony's executive director, Jaclyn LaRue, says it's music with plenty of emotion and passion.
And a saxophone: The Glinka piece is his Saxophone Concerto in E flat, which gives Oregon State University musical instructor Nathan Boal plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills. Click here to read my preview story about the weekend concerts. And LaRue says the symphony should have something to say about its new artistic director sometime in July.
If, after the LBCC "Carmina Burana," you're still hungry for more choral music, consider checking out a Saturday performance by Oregon State University's Chamber Choir: The choir, directed by Steven Zielke, will present the 15th annual President’s Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. This is the concert at which four students — a soprano, alto, tenor and bass — who display excellent musicianship, leadership and vocal ability will be honored with the Ed & Beth Ray Endowment for Choral Leadership Scholars. The following year after being selected, these students serve as section leaders in the OSU Chamber Choir. The program features Sergei Rachmaninov’s “All-Night Vigil” Op. 37, a 15-movement a cappella choral work premiered in 1915. The work draws its text from the Russian Orthodox All-Night Vigil ceremony. Of the 15 movements, five are original melodic material and the remaining 10 draw upon existing chants from Greek, Kiev and other sources. Click here to read more about the concert.
A pair of art exhibits of interest are worth noting this weekend: In Albany, Gallery Calapooia's featured artists for June hail from Corvallis: Jeweler Marilyn Lindsley and watercolorist Marjorie Kinch, are teaming up for a joint show, "From Valley to Mountains." A reception is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany.
Lindsley works primarily in polymer clay to create art jewelry and other objects, such as hanging ornaments, decorated eggs and small boxes. She worked with ceramicist Dennis Johanson to create ceramic “canvases” on which to inlay polymer clay landscapes. The results are four earthen clay pots with colorful polymer clay landscape scenes of Marys Peak, snow-covered mountain tops, The Three Sisters and Mount Hood, and a view of farmland with newly planted fields. Kinch has used her own photographs to create paintings of mountains and areas of the Willamette Valley, while calling on her memory to alter the images in a way that draws on her painting style of including dramatic light and rich color. Click here to read more about the exhibit.
Meanwhile, at The Arts Center's Corrine Woodman Gallery in Corvallis, works by Oregon State University art student Kate Quamma are on view through June 29. Quamma, an undergraduate student, received The Arts Center Student Award at the 2018 OSU student exhibit. The award comes with the opportunity to exhibit in the Corrine Woodman Gallery. If you hurry, you might be able to make to The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., to hear her talk about the work Thursday at noon.
While starting in graphic design, Quamma became passionate about fine art. She will be graduating this summer. As part of a generation that grew up with school shootings, some of her work comments on these events and how we address them. The exhibit includes a series of ink drawings of friends in an accordion book; Quamma reconnected with the friends while drawing their portraits. Click here to read more about the exhibit.
Let's turn our attention now to the new movies out this weekend. The big new releases are getting so-so reviews: The new "X-Men" movie, "Dark Phoenix," is getting pummeled by critics, and Katie Walsh's review doesn't pull any punches: Click here to read it.
The sequel to the animated hit "The Secret Life of Pets" is also out the weekend; the sequel offers more of the same, but adds babies and toddlers to the mix, Walsh says.
Your best bet among the new movies might be "All is True," Kenneth Branagh's drama about William Shakespeare's autumn years; the cast includes Judi Dench and Ian McKellan. Click here to read Michael Phillips' respectful review.
Other new movies out this week include "The Biggest Little Farm," about a Los Angeles couple who started their own farm, and "The Tomorrow Man," a drama with John Lithgow and Blythe Danner.
For a full list of the week's movies, both new and continuing, check out our Movie Scene feature.
And for a full guide to the next eight days' worth of events, check out The E's Calendar.
That's it for this week; see you next Thursday.