The mid-valley's arts-and-entertainment scene still is in a bit of late-summer lull, but you still have plenty of options to consider for the next few days. Let's start with a two-night stand by a celebrated pianist at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis:
George Winston has been playing music and making albums now for just about a half-century now, ever after listening to The Doors inspired him to start playing the organ. He's switched now to the piano, of course, and settles in for two shows at the Majestic on Friday and Saturday. Over the years, he's been remarkably faithful to his eclectic musical interests, and concertgoers will be able to pick up on all those influences. I caught up with Winston this week for a story to preview his shows, and you can read about it by clicking here.
Albany's Festival Latino has grown dramatically in the 20 years since it debuted; the first celebration of Latino culture was held in a parking lot near Queen Avenue. It's grown over the years to become an all-day affair, packed with music, food and other events, that typically draws hundreds of people to Albany's Monteith Riverpark. This year's festival, scheduled for Sunday, has added a family fun run. Click here to read Caitlyn May's preview story about the event.
California's Flynn Creek Circus pulled into Corvallis for the first time last year, and the visit apparently went well: The circus is setting up its big top in Avery Park for a four-day return engagement starting today.
The circus offers an all-human show, featuring trapeze artists, aerial acts, jugglers and more, all in the service of a story that changes every year: This year's story, "Out of Hat," features a rabbit that escapes from the magician's hat and follows the various efforts to return the rabbit to the hat.
Click here to learn more about the circus' Corvallis stop — and to learn which of its six performances is intended for adults only.
The weekend includes a couple of big-name new flicks, but fans of independent fare may want to set aside time on the next two Sundays to check out the second annual Jewish film festival, scheduled for the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis. The movies are scheduled to show at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 22; three movies are scheduled to be featured each day. Click here to read more about the festival.
As for your mainstream movie releases, the reviews are lukewarm for "Hustlers," which benefits greatly from a powerhouse performance from Jennifer Lopez: Click here for the review by the Associated Press' Lindsay Bahr.
Reviewer Katie Walsh of the Tribune News Service was unimpressed with "The Goldfinch," the big-screen adaptation of Donna Tartt's novel: Considering its high-voltage cast, she said, the movie should have been much better: Click here for her review.
If you're looking for other big-screen options this weekend, our Movie Scene feature is the place to start: We've listed all the titles playing in mid-valley movie theaters so you can pick and choose. Click here to start planning your movie weekend.
And, as always, your one essential source to keep tab on all of your arts and entertainment options is our E calendar. (This week's Best Bets include the Shrewsbury Renaissance Fair; a concert by the Irish trio High Time at the Whiteside in Corvallis; a Sunday performance by Eugene's Trek Theatre, offering a live version of a beloved "Next Generation" episode; and an all-day celebration Saturday in Millersburg.) If none of those grabs your fancy, click here to check out all your other choices. And I'll see you back here next Thursday, when we'll be talking about "Mamma Mia!" at the Albany Civic Theater and the Corvallis Arts Walk, among other event.