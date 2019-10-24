Halloween is just a week away, and that means that the mid-valley's arts scene is getting scary busy. (Sorry.) It also means that we have a lot of events to get to today, so let's just started.
You may remember Jonathan Richman best from his amusing Greek chorus-type turn in the comedy "There's Something About Mary." In the movie, he and drummer Tommy Larkins held forth on the film's events, until near the end, when Richman was accidentally shot. But even before that 1998 movie, Richman had earned a place in the annals of rock 'n' roll as the founder of The Modern Lovers, a seminal proto-punk garage rock band. One critic has even dubbed Richman the "Godfather of Punk."
Richman is a little mellower now and his acoustic shows put the spotlight on his whimsical songwriting. He frequently plays shows with Larkins, a longtime collaborator, and the two will take the stage Saturday night at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. My preview story about the show includes a brief Q-and-A session with Richman, and you can read it by clicking here.
Speaking of weekend music, the Willamette Valley Symphony is due to perform two concerts (one Saturday night and one Sunday afternoon) at the Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis. The orchestra is under the baton of a new conductor, Hector Aguero of Willamette University, and Aguero let me in this week on one of the secrets about how he programs concerts: He only schedules music that he likes. This weekend's shows include selections by Ron Nelson, Erich Wolfgang Korngold and Antonin Dvorak.
I know what you're thinking: Isn't Korngold better known as a film composer? Yes. But the Korngold piece the symphony is performing was written after he had all but stopped writing music for films. And Aguero said he thinks it's the "most beautiful violin concerto ever written," which is saying something. The piece also will showcase soloist Caius Oprea of Salem. Click here to read more about the concerts.
A couple of additional musical notes: Friday's Best Cellar acoustic concert at the First United Methodist Church will feature Fred Towne, with special guest Audrey Perkins, at 7:30 p.m., followed an hour later by Suz Doyle and Co. And the Portland Youth Philharmonic is due to perform Sunday at 3 p.m. at Oregon State University's LaSells Stewart Center. Click on the links to find out more about both of those shows.
If you're looking for thoughtful, challenging theater productions, you might want to check out this weekend's Majestic Reader's Theatre production in Corvallis: Kali Kardas is directing Diana Son's "Stop Kiss." The play, first staged in New York in 1998, examines the events that occur before and after a bystander attacks two women on the street after the women's first kiss. The attack lands one of the women in the hospital in a coma.
The attack itself never is dramatized; rather, the play switches scenes set before and after the attack, so audience members get to watch the relationship develop and then the aftermath. It can be heavy going, but Kardas says Son's has wit to spare. And, Kardas notes, "Stop Kiss" is exactly the sort of play that the Reader's Theatre aims to spotlight — and it's not something that mid-valley audiences often get a chance to see. (Fun fact: Sandra Oh was in the original New York production.) Click here to read my preview story about the show, which plays once on Saturday and twice on Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
A pair of West Coast comedians will be performing Friday at noon at the Russell Tripp Performance Center on the Linn-Benton Community College Albany campus: Nina G and Mean Dave focus to some extent on disability issues as they tour the United States. The show is free; click here to learn more about it.
Speaking of LBCC, its theater department is invading the Benton Center's new building in Corvallis to stage what could be the mid-valley's most unusual Halloween event. Audience members will take on the role of doctors and scientists brought in by government officials for a briefing on a pandemic that appears to be turning people into zombies. So many zombies. LBCC is billing the event as "Zombie Siege," which gives you an idea of what to expect. The fun starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 931 NW Reiman St. Don't bring your young children; click here to find out more.
And speaking of unusual happenings, art fans might be interested in a Friday evening event at the Majestic; a Corvallis company, Varlio, is taking over the theater to showcase its augmented art technology. Users download an app onto their smartphone or tablet; when a user focuses on a painting or poster that's equipped for augmented reality, the user's device shows a video or displays other material meant to supplement the artwork hanging on the wall. (Think of how the paintings in the "Harry Potter" movies came to life, and you'll have a idea of how this works.)
The company's CEO, Jonmar, and his colleagues have rented out the Majestic Friday for a launch party; the free event also includes a performance by the McMinville pop trio We Three. Click here to read more about the company.
And, of course, this is the final weekend for the Philomath Open Studios event. Click here for my preview story.
There's not much in the way of new flicks this weekend; the PG-13 horror flick "Countdown," about a nasty app, is the wide release. "Paradise Hills," a feminist sci-fi independent drama, is opening at the Darkside. But Quentin Tarantino has added 10 minutes to "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," and the expanded flick is returning to some theaters. As always, our Movie Scene feature is here to help you plan your moviegoing.
And our weekly E calendar remains your one essential guide to another busy week of arts and entertainment in the mid-valley. Click here to check it out, and we'll see you back here next Thursday.