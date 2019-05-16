It's a good week for classical and folk music in the mid-valley, but there are many other activities to check out, including a reading and conversation with a Corvallis novelist, an intriguing batch of new movies and a couple of stage shows continuing their runs — not to mention today's Corvallis Arts Walk. Here's what you need to know for the next seven days of mid-valley entertainment:
Marlan Carlson, the conductor and musical director for the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra, loves to think big, and the symphonies of Gustav Mahler provide suitable challenges. Monday's season finale for the orchestra finds it tackling Mahler's 9th, the composer's last completed symphonic work. It's the sort of massive work for which Carlson has a soft spot: It requires cramming more than 100 musicians onto the stage at OSU's LaSells Stewart Center. Click here to read James Day's preview story about the concert, and be sure to check out Andy Cripe's striking photos from a rehearsal this week.
If your tastes run more to folk music, you already have Sunday circled on your calendar: That's when Peter Yarrow, of the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, performs a benefit concert at Corvallis High School. (He's also doing a Tuesday night private benefit concert.) The story of how Yarrow got to Corvallis is interesting in and of itself, and in my interview this week with Yarrow, he talked about his long record of social activism. Click here to read the interview. And your memory isn't deceiving you: Just a couple of months ago, Noah Paul Stookey (the "Paul" in the trio) made a public appearance in Corvallis. You'll want to refresh your memory of that appearance, and you can do so by clicking here.
If Monday's symphony show leaves you hungry for more classical music but with dozens and dozens fewer musicians, consider Wednesday's appearance in Corvallis by the Mirari Brass Quintet. (This Chamber Music Corvallis concert originally was set for November, but was rescheduled.) The quintet offers an interesting twist on chamber music, and the program features an intriguing mix of works old and new, including a brass arrangement of Chick Corea's "Spain." Click here for our preview story.
Chances seem good you'll be hearing more about Corvallis writer Kate Hope Day: Her first novel, "If, Then," was published a few months ago and has been optioned by Heyday Films (the producers of the "Harry Potter" films) for development into a possible TV series. The novel is an intriguing affair built on those "counterfactual" questions we often ask ourselves: "If I had gone to college someplace else, what would have happened then?" is an example. In the book, four characters in a town somewhat like Corvallis find themselves seeing visions of those alternate realities. It's a good read, and I had a great time meeting Day this week at the Tried & True coffee shop downtown, where she wrote a good chunk of the book. Day will be talking about the novel on Monday night at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library; in the meantime, to learn more about her, click here to read my interview.
If you're heading to the Corvallis Arts Walk later today, you'll want to check our handy guide beforehand: Click here to read that. And be sure to bid farewell to our featured artist, Muriel Condon, who's leaving Corvallis to start MFA work in Tennessee.
Down at the local movie house, you action fans already are buying tickets to see "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum." No, I don't know what "Parabellum" means, either, but I do know you can expect some stylish ultraviolence from the third installment of Keanu Reeves' franchise. Click here to read Richard Roeper's review of the flick.
We didn't have room in the print edition of The E to run Justin Chang's review of "Her Smell," an independent movie about a fading punk rocker; Chang says the movie features an electrifying turn from Elisabeth Moss. The movie starts Friday at the Darkside; click here to read Chang's review.
Need a little more guidance to decide which flick to pick this weekend? Our Movie Scene feature lists everything that's playing this weekend. I can highly recommend "Amazing Grace," the Aretha Franklin documentary about the recording of her live gospel album, but you may be interested in new titles such as "A Dog's Journey" or "The Sun is Also a Star," an adaptation of a popular young adult novel.
The weekend also gives you a chance to catch up on your local theater: The Oregon State University Theatre production of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" is a fun way to spend two quick hours. And "The Addams Family" musical over at Albany Civic Theatre is continuing its run.
That should fill up your appointment book for the next few days. You're welcome. I'll check in with a fresh cheat sheet next Thursday.