This week's arts-and-entertainment scene takes us high above the Majestic Theatre's stage, but with plenty of other options if you're wanting to plan your weekend.
Let's get going:
If you've wandered down to Corvallis' Riverfront Park on a recent Saturday morning, you might have seen the members of the Majestic Aerial Arts troupe working on some of their showstopping routines.
The troupe heads indoors on Saturday night to show off their finished routines at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis. In "Curiouser and Curiouser," loosely based on "Alice in Wonderland," performers will take to the air above the stage to perform pieces inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic. It's definitely different fare than you typically see on the Majestic stage. Click here to read our preview story about the event.
Upstairs at the Majestic this weekend, in the theater's lab space, you can check out this month's offering in the Reader's Theater series: It's "William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)," the latest bit of Bard-inspired lunacy from the Reduced Shakespeare Company, the same folks that brought you "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" and "The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged)."
Rachel Kohler, who's directed the Reader's Theatre production, explained the concept to me: The idea is that 17-year-old Will's first play contained all the characters and plots that the playwright later parceled out among his other works. The problem was that the play would require some 100 hours to perform, and so Shakespeare buried it, where it was recovered centuries later.
It's essentially an excuse for some high-energy high jinks for Kohler's five-person cast — and offers plenty of opportunities for audience interaction, so be warned. Performances are set for Saturday and Sunday. Click here for my preview story about the show.
If visual arts are more your style, set time aside next week to check out the new display at downtown Albany's Gallery Calapooia. A pair of Albany artists, painter/collage maker Rob Robinson and painter/printmaker Cheryl French, are the gallery's featured artists for July. There's a reception scheduled for Friday, July 5, to open the show, but you should be able to check it out beginning next Tuesday. Click here to read more about the show.
Speaking of next week, the Albany-based Willamette Valley Concert Band has scheduled a pair of concerts with a patriotic theme, just in time for Independence Day, but you might need to drive a bit to catch the shows: The band will perform on Wednesday, July 3 in Monmouth and on Tuesday, July 9 in Harrisburg. For a rundown of what's on the program for both shows, click right here.
Don't forget a pair of continuing events: The Chintimini Chamber Music Festival still has two concerts remaining in this, its 19th season: One show is set for Friday night at the First Congregational Church in Corvallis, and the finale is Sunday afternoon at Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis. If you need a refresher course about Chinitmini, we're here to oblige: Click here to read last week's preview story about the festival.
And there's still time to check out the Albany Civic Theatre production of "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!," the show in which director Conner Riley and his cast and crew try to cram all of the Grimm fairy tales into one madcap production — sort of like that Shakespeare show, come to think of it. Maybe a doubleheader would be in order. In any event, click here for our story about "The Brothers Grimm" at ACT.
As for this week's movie's, your new releases include "Yesterday," the Danny Boyle flick about a world in which everyone except one struggling musician has forgotten about The Beatles. The early reviews are lukewarm, but I'm still planning to go. If last week's "Child's Play" didn't satisfy your craving for movies about creepy dolls, you're in luck: "Annabelle Comes Home," the third movie in the series about, um, a creepy doll, is in theaters now. Here's a surprisingly respectful review from the reliable Katie Walsh.
And it's a bonanza this weekend for fans of music documentaries: The Darkside in Corvallis is bringing in "Echo in the Canyon," the new film about the Laurel Canyon folk-rock scene, and "Pavarotti," director Ron Howard's admiring film about the famed tenor.
Remember, you can check out all the week's movies with our handy Movie Scene. And note that Albany's Pix is bringing in "Amazing Grace," the outstanding documentary about the making of Aretha Franklin's live gospel album.
Need more to fill out your appointment book? Our weekly arts-and-entertainment guide is packed with eight days' worth of worthy events. Check it out by clicking here.
And we'll see you next week.