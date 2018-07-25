NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Saturday, March 24, 1984, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Eyebrows often shoot up when people find out who's in charge of bus transportation for Greater Albany Public Schools.
"Sometimes I have some surprised looks from sales people who come in and want to know where the shop foreman is," says Claudine Layman with a grin.
They always seem to expect a man.
Albany is one of eight districts in the state — out of 309 — with a woman in charge of bus transportation.
Mrs. Layman, 49, has held the job since 1978 after spending 15 years as a school bus driver.
Only one other large district, Springfield, has a female transportation manager.
Actually, seeing feminine faces at the bus garage, located on Eleventh Street, isn't surprising to anyone who's spent much time there. Women outnumber the men.
Thirty-four of the district's 41 drivers are female, and so is one of the mechanics and the person who washes the buses.
That's quite a contrast to when Mrs. Layman first hired on as a bus driver in 1962. She was one of only two women drivers then.
Mrs. Layman was attracted to the job because she saw it as a nice part-time position that would allow her some time at home with her three young children.
She enjoyed it so much that she continued even after her children were grown.
"It's a very rewarding job," she explains. "You can't help being full of life just seeing the vitality and energy young people have."
After moving up through the ranks, she felt qualified to assume the manager's responsibilities six years ago. As she puts it, "I think I can relate to the drivers, having sat in the same position they have."
Mrs. Layman said she misses the personal contact with the children that she had driving a bus, but enjoys the different challenges of her job. She's responsible for overseeing the maintenance of the buses, supervising routes and dealing with student discipline problems on the buses.
She also conducts basic safety courses for drivers. She holds a Master School Bus Driver certificate from the Department of Education.
She takes great pride in the job her staff does in transporting the 3,480 students to and from school each day.
Still, you won't hear her take much credit for it. She talks more in terms of "we" than "I."
"We work as a team. An operation like we have has to be a team effort," she explains. "Any of my success relates to the people here."
The staff of 55 — which includes 41 drivers, six substitutes and eight full-time employees — is committed to one goal, she says: the safe transportation of students.
They do an admirable job. During the past three years, district buses have been involved in only one "chargeable accident" — one in which the driver was at fault.
"When you think of the amount of miles that we travel and the amount of traffic we have to contend with, you can understand why I'm proud of our drivers," she says.
