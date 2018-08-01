NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Thursday, July 22, 1976, edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
All the world's a stage.
And all the men and women merely players.
They all have their exits and entrances;
And one man in his time plays many parts."
— William Shakespeare, "As You Like It"
Corvallis is Frank's stage.
His scenes are played in downtown nightclubs, where cigarette smoke and whispered deals are homogenized by hard rock music.
Or in a dark alley below a sleazy motel or in a broad-daylight rendezvous, in a coffee shop, or in a furtive meeting on a street corner.
Frank creates his own scripts and carries them because his job — and sometimes his life — depends on his performance.
Frank is an undercover narcotics agent with the Corvallis Police Department — a narc.
Frank isn't his real name; it's one of many aliases he has used.
He has wheeled and dealed in the upper Willamette Valley for 10 years and knows all the tricks and most of the tricksters. Many of the major drug arrests in Benton and Linn counties in the last few years have been precipitated by his connections.
How can he continue? Why don't the toughs, drug dealers and users get to know the real Frank, and then get to him? The answer is not simple.
The day should be fairly typical, says Frank, walking into Burton's Townehouse restaurant for coffee.
"Yeh, I trust you, man. You know, I'm going to get a big charge out of getting your feet wet."
Frank nods to other customers after coffee is ordered.
"I don't know. I think you're going to find that the legend is more than the man," he says, without sounding conceited.
Poor-grade heroin
Conversation is interrupted when he calls out, "Hey, baby," to a woman across the room. She walks over.
"How ya doin'?"
She says nothing.
"He's with me," Frank says. She relaxes and starts talking about a new job.
Then, reaching into her purse, she says, "I have something for you."
She passes something under the table, talks quietly into Frank's ear and leaves.
"That's a hell of a woman," he says.
He opens his hand to reveal a tiny piece of folded tin foil; he opens and sniffs the white powder inside. It's poor-grade Mexican heroin, he says. He can tell by the dark specks in the powder.
The woman is one of many former drug users in Frank's unofficial network of helpers who make purchases, identify suspects and provide leads.
She is in town to testify in court in regard to a past drug raid.
While she's here, she has moved around, picked up information. Along with the heroin, she passed on a rumor that a fresh batch of cocaine is on the streets. Frank tucks the foil package into a matchbook and pockets it.
Some acting is involved
Working under, as it is called, involves proficiency in pretending. Frank was once a California bus driver and uses that experience, plus a knowledge of southwest geography in many of his acts.
A favorite place for Frank the narc to be from is Flagstaff, Ariz., where an uncle lives. More than once, the uncle has been called and asked to back up a story Frank has given to a cautious doper in Corvallis.
He is meticulous about small things when he changes his identity: A turquoise ring comes off, a copper bracelet goes on; a worn leather necklace hangs across his open collar.
"You've got to get away from being a cop ... and that's hard to do," he says.
When he needs to take notes while working, they're written in a matchbook. For smoking and lighting other people's cigarettes, Frank uses a "clean" matchbook, carried in the same pocket all the time to keep it from getting mixed up with others. It helps if the matchbook is from an establishment in another city and he uses several from Reno, Nev., nightclubs.
Frank's wallet carries a number of different drivers' licenses, cards and pictures. None of them has his real name.
He takes his work seriously, but not too seriously. When he gives his occupation, he says he frequently tells dealers and suspects, "I work for the city in the street department. I tell them I clean things up." There is a twinkle in his eye and he laughs long and hard at his punchline.
He rarely works without a back-up, another police officer who stays hidden and watches every move Frank makes while he works his plots.
The cover officer not only protects Frank, but also the money — several hundred to several thousand dollars he frequently carries to make drug purchases.
Paid $12,000 for marijuana
Outside of the King's Valley Store last year, Frank paid $12,000 for a car-trunk full of marijuana bricks. The arrest was made on the spot by several officers hidden in a camper parked across the highway.
Walking from the restaurant to the police station, he tells about the only time he was ever arrested for his work — during a time that he was watching a crime he had helped plan.
In fall, 1973, Frank had made contact with a man who was a specialist in manufacturing speed (amphetamines) in clandestine laboratories. He arranged for the man to cook a hatch, along with another person who would provide the materials.
One of the ingredients is an acid also used in tannery work and the two men — "bad guys" in the police vernacular — arranged to burglarize a Sweet Home tannery to get some of the acid.
As the men entered the tannery in the early morning hours, Frank was hidden outside, under a nearby mobile home carport to escape a steady rain.
Inside the tannery, one felon fell into a vat of acid, which ate some of his clothes off before he could crawl out. Both men made a hasty retreat out of the building, but woke up the resident of the mobile home as they raced across his yard, past Frank, crouched low in the dim light.
The resident looked outside, saw Frank in the carport, and got his pistol.
"There was no doubt that I shouldn't have been where I was," Frank says, smiling ruefully.
"The guy drew down on me and hollered at his wife to call the cops. I couldn't tell him that I was a cop, but I kept telling him not to shoot; I'd do whatever he wanted.
"He just kept yelling, 'Where are the g******ed cops when you need them?' He was really shaking."
Frank's cover officers responded to the call, took him into custody and thanked the resident. Later, over coffee, they all laughed about it.
They returned for the acid
The cooking operation continued to be a comedy of errors. The two men returned the next night, got the acid and a few days later were with Frank in a camper near Brownsville.
The cook was a stickler for cleanliness in his lab, but a sucker for speed. After sampling the first batch, he got so high on the fresh dope that he allowed alcohol to spill inside the camper. It ignited and the blast blew both the cook and the other man out of the camper.
Both eventually went to prison, based on the evidence that Frank collected that night and from the burglary.
Corvallis drug scene
At the police station, conversation turns to the Corvallis drug scene as Frank sits down inside his cramped office.
On the desk is a large jar of pills, drugs accumulated over years of work. A coiled snake ashtray sits between a pharmaceutical manual and several plastic packets of marked evidence.
On another table are makeshift hashish pipes, constructed from various plumbing fittings, oxygen masks and bamboo. Frank explains that the items are frequently used in drug information talks in schools.
"People ask what percentage of kids are using drugs in schools, and I have to tell them that I don't know," Frank says. "We don't work the schools. It's too hard to get into a student population. I can't use a juvenile to make a buy."
Another common question from parents is, "Where can I move to get my kids away from it?"
Frank's answer is simple. "You're here, baby. I'd stack Corvallis against any community I know."
How about Oregon State University? Do college students contribute to the community's drug problem?
"Naw, huh-uh," Frank says. "Albany and other cities have the same problems and there aren't colleges there."
Watching marijuana patches
Frank laughs when he recalls initial intense efforts to curb marijuana cultivation. "We'd sit for days at a time on patches out in the country. Sometimes if the bad guy didn't come back to water and weed the plants, I'd just pull them up and leave a stake in the ground with my card on it. The word would get around that someone'd been had, and it would quit for a while."
The conversation is interrupted by a telephone call down the hall. Frank's office doesn't have a phone.
"Come on," he says when he gets back.
A few blocks from the police station is a decrepit apartment house. Upstairs, the landlord has just evicted a tenant and found her boyfriend's drug paraphernalia.
Unknowingly, the landlord has stumbled into the middle of an investigation which Frank has been conducting on the tenant's activities with speed.
It turns out that the boyfriend has been dealing in speed with one of Frank's contacts for six months. Now, when the man returns to town and finds the item gone, he will "cross the river" and get out of Corvallis.
But the unsuspecting landlord isn't told. He has done his duty as a good citizen.
It often happens, Frank says.
Danger in paranoia
Pushers are paranoid. They think that every deal they make is with someone out trying to rip them off, to steal the dope and the money, he says.
Therein lies the danger in the officer's job.
"When you make a bust (arrest), it's absolutely imperative to identify yourself as soon as possible. For some reason, they (the bad guys) don't care so much about getting busted as they do about getting ripped off."
But when they realize Frank's a cop, they settle down. Arrest is apparently easier to accept than a ripoff.
It's rare when pistols are found on a pusher. Although it happens, Frank has never been in a shootout.
"Sure, you realize the danger's there, but you learn to cope with it. You live with it."
Sometimes, no arrests
Not all drug cases result in arrests.
Once, Frank and a partner watched a Corvallis house for several days on a tip that a stash of dope was moving into town.
Somehow, the dope got into the house and was sold without them seeing it happen. Frank went inside after hearing about the sale and took the suspect into the backyard.
"I found $6,000 in his pocket, so I told him that I'd called the Internal Revenue Service and they were very interested in his unreported income. I did call afterwards, and they were interested. Closed him down and he left town."
After dinner Frank drives home to change clothes and turn into Frank the narc. Another officer from the Benton County Sheriff's Office is to arrange a meeting with a dope dealer in town.
Frank will be the buyer, the other officer is the contact, the person between the buyer and seller.
Inside a spacious mobile home, Frank is greeted warmly by his vivacious wife.
Wife hears of escapades
Frank's wife takes the brunt of outside reaction to her husband's job. She works full-time and is frequently told in whispers of her husband's escapades by people who don't realize what his occupation is.
Frank left his bus-driving job with Continental Trailways and moved his family to Eugene in 1965. Unemployed, he searched in the valley for a while and finally applied at the Corvallis police and fire departments.
"I was looking for a comfortable, 40-hour-a-week job," he says as he pulls on an old sweatshirt.
Both he and his wife laugh. It didn't take them long to learn that his new job was neither comfortable nor safe.
There have been rumors in the valley for years that someone has a "contract" out for Frank's life, but the rumors have always been unfounded.
"There has been talk that I've ripped off dopers and sold the stuff as a sideline," Frank says. "But that's all right because the more rumors there are, the more paranoid the bad guys get."
A revolver and surgical gloves
"Maybe they'll get so paranoid that they'll go to the other side of the river and that's the object."
He smiles as he musses up his hair in front of a bathroom mirror.
Frank kisses his wife and waves to his son. From the dining room table he picks up a .38-caliber revolver and a pair of surgical gloves.
The pistol is tucked in his belt in the small of his back. The gloves are for show.
"I wore them the other night in a friend's car when I met a contact," he says. "The guy thought I had hot-wired (stolen) the car — that I was really a bad dude. We even wiped our prints off the door handles."
Waiting for a contact
Since police cars are not used for undercover work, he drives his car to the police station. We sit down and wait for the call, making small talk. After two hours, we're still waiting.
Frank is worried about the contact and makes some calls to sheriff's department officials.
"Damn," he says, angrily hanging up the phone.
The other officer has apparently been pulled off of undercover work by Sheriff John T. "Jack" Dolan and hasn't arranged for the meeting, Frank says.
He won't talk about the arrangement but says that he and Dolan don't get along very well and, as in this case, it sometimes affects his undercover work. Otherwise, he adds, cooperation between officers in the department is excellent.
Rather than lose a night's work, Frank decides to set up a meeting by himself with a friend of the dealer. He closes the detective office door to keep out the background noise from the radio dispatcher's desk and makes the call.
"Hey, baby," he says as he reaches the contact's friend, a woman. "This is big Frank. I'm back in town with a pocketful of money and no place to spend it."
A pause.
"Well, then let's meet later and find us some righteous stuff (quality dope). I really got a dry nose (cocaine is taken by inhaling through the nostrils)."
The meeting is arranged for 11 p.m. It's 10:15.
He hangs up and says, "We've got some time. Let's go see what's happening in town."
We walk into a downtown Corvallis nightclub, where Frank says that he can find out what the current drug scene is in the city just by "hanging around for a half-hour or so."
In less than 10 minutes a stranger tugs at Frank's left arm with a somber warning. "Watch out, there's a narc in here." The word has been passed around the bar.
Frank nods his head slightly and moves off to talk to an acquaintance.
After a few minutes he returns and we walk back to the police station. He has learned that there is, indeed, a new batch of cocaine in town.
We ask an off-duty officer to go along as cover, protection in case of trouble. The cover's job will be to stay out of sight but close to Frank.
Frank carries a two-way walkie-talkie. The cover officer, in his own pick-up truck, has the other.
The meeting takes place on a south Corvallis parking lot outside a store. The cover officer watches in the dark from behind a nearby gas station as the girl drives up.
The meeting with the dealer is apparently off, but Frank and the woman decide to go looking for their own action and, for the next hour-and-a-half, they drive to several houses in towns a short distance from Corvallis — Albany, Philomath, Monroe.
We follow at a safe distance behind as Frank and the woman make their stops. No one seems to be home tonight.
After he drops her off back at the parking lot with a promise to meet again the next night, Frank's voice comes across the walkie-talkie and he arranges to meet the cover officer in Avery Park, safely away from where the woman might accidentally see them.
There, the officer pulls out a notebook and records what Frank has learned about recent crimes through small talk with the girl. The fresh information is important.
"There is a new batch in town and Johnny —— has it. She can set up a meeting with the other bad guy, I'm sure, but I'll have to string her along a little more. She was in on the burglary of the (a Corvallis business) last night. She said the cops came to the right house, but they passed right by the stash (of stolen goods)."
"We were after heroin in Philomath and tries for some marijuana down south at Monroe, but no one was home," he adds. "That's about it."
And so, in one night's work, Frank has uncovered new heroin traffic in town, learned of a new cocaine shipment, picked up the names of four new suspects to start investigating, solved a burglary and confiscated a large amount of marijuana.
"It's not like television at all," Frank says over a 1 a.m. cup of coffee at the Big O restaurant.
"These guys get a crime and solve the whole thing in an hour. Man, that's efficiency," he says with a loud laugh.
Under drooping eyelids a final last question. What got you into this, Frank?
He is quiet for a moment; then, after swallowing a bite of hamburger, he talks earnestly. The glint of humor is gone from his eyes and the voice is steady.
"The kids — my kids, your kids, any kids," he says.
"When dope first hit this town and got going, no one was ready for it. No one was geared up. And that shouldn't happen here.
"Now we have grade school kids asking officers intelligent questions about dope and dopers. The scene is winding down. We're over the hump.
"When I came here from Los Angeles, it was months before I would let my kids go to a Saturday afternoon matinee. I'd been to those things in L.A. and I knew what junk went on in a theater."
You mean dope and marijuana?
"Yeah, that's it. Finally, the kids talked me into asking a neighbor and he convinced me to take them to a show at the State Theater, and that's the last one I'll ever go to."
You mean because of the screaming and yelling and popcorn-throwing?
"Right on, brother. Those kids were having clean fun. It was downtown America. I realized then and there that me and my momma were home free. We were staying.'
