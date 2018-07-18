NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Tuesday, July 23, 1968, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
"When all construction is complete, the City of Albany will have the largest Bi-Mart store in Oregon.
"But the difference between the largest and the second largest is only four feet."
That was the word from Doug McKay, partner in the McKay Investment Co., when he talked to the Democrat-Herald Monday afternoon.
McKay Investment Co. will own the building housing Albany's Bi-Mart store and Ordell Construction is doing the work on the building, located behind the Albany Drive-in Theater on Santiam Road. The theater is scheduled to move after Labor Day, Sept. 2.
Construction on the Albany store, which is expected to employ some 25 persons, began July 5 with the laying of the foundation.
Some 30,000 square feet of floor space will be available when construction is finished, McKay said.
"The Albany store's office space," McKay said, "will be four feet longer than the 20-foot depth of the Springfield store's office."
The current project is the laying of the concrete block walls, which began July 8 and is expected to be completed by Aug. 1.
Overall construction and the finishing of the parking lot is booked for an Oct. 1 completion date.
The parking lot will extend some 400 feet south of Santiam Road to the front of the building. The parking lot will be 220 feet wide. A completion date of sometime after Sept. 15, has been set for the parking lot.
Total cost of the store's building is estimated between $175,000 and $185,000, McKay said. The parking lot's cost is set at $15,000.
McKay indicated the land itself is valued at $100,000. The store's land totals 7.22 acres.
The store, sixth in a chain of Bi-Mart firms in Oregon and Washington, will be some 3,000 square feet larger than the Corvallis store.
"We'll have a half-million dollars worth of merchandise in the store when we open," Robert Evans, advertising director for Bi-Mart, said.
"The store," Evans said, "will be identical in appearance to the one in Corvallis. Included in the services offered will be a pharmacy and drug department with a drive-up window, housewares department, sporting goods, automotive goods and the like."
Evans went on to say, "We'll have a complete store within each department."
The current project on the construction site is the laying of the concrete blocks by the Haines Masonry Co. of Springfield.
"We'll be using some 20,000 concrete blocks before we are through," Art Haines, partner in the company, said. The structure will average about 21 feet in height and 10 men are working on the project of laying the blocks.
According to Mel Nichols, now working on the building and an employee of Ordell Construction Co., the roofing in the building is the next project once the walls are in place. The concrete flooring will be the third phase of the construction.
Bi-Mart has three stores in the Eugene-Springfield area, one in Corvallis and one in Yakima, Wash.
The site of the Bi-Mart store is adjacent to a 40-acre area purchased recently by Fred Meyer Inc., which has indicated it will not have any construction under way for about a year.
Bi-Mart general manager Jack Phelan said Monday that the Albany store is expected to be open for business by the first or middle of October "in time for the Christmas shopping season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.