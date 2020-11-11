Why Tom Hagen was a clueless lawyer in Godfather

It’s been 48 years since the Godfather movie was released. Always been one of my favorites. Great acting, cinematography, music … just great story telling.
It’s weird, though, how time affects how you view movies or books or records many years lately. For example, with the Godfather series I find it hard to determine who to root for. There always seem to be a lot of bad people … working very hard for the family.
Then there is Tom Hagen, the on-again and off-again Corleone family attorney/consigliere played by Robert Duvall. Nice guy. Never shoots anyone. George De Stefano, who wrote a 2006 book about the Mafia and American culture, calls him “grave and thoughtful.” I suppose he is correct. But Hagen also offers bad counsel. He is spectacularly wrong at times. It’s almost as if he is fated to play the stooge role. The boss (Vito or Michael) or the opponent (Roth) will have brilliant strokes of genius and insight … while poor Tom just gets bogged down. And comes to the wrong conclusion. Over and over again.
Here are my examples:
Tattaglia or Barzini
After Sonny is killed the Godfather calls a meeting of the mob bosses to straighten things out. At that meeting it is agreed that the Corleone family will provide protection to families going into the drug business. On the way back to the barn Hagen assumes their next target will be Tattaglia. Wrong! It’s Barzini. It's always been Barzini. “I never knew it until tonight,” Vito says. Hagen was clueless.
Tessio or Clemenza
Vito warns Michael that Barzini will come after him by finding a traitor in the Corleone family who will arrange a meeting. Vito dies. At the funeral Michael — and Hagen — are watching their capos, Tessio and Clemenza, to see which one approaches Barzini. It’s Tessio.
Hagen: “I thought it would be Clemenza.”
Michael: “No, it’s the smart move. Tessio was always smarter.”
Why didn’t Hagen know this? What a bungler!
Murdering people
After the corrupt police captain breaks Michael’s jaw, Michael wants to kill him and Sollozzo, the heroin dealer.
Hagen: “You can’t gun down a New York police captain! The entire Corleone family would be outcasts!”
Michael, however, talks him into it, noting that the newspaper people on the family payroll (no corrupt journalist jokes here, please) might be able to publish stories on how corrupt the cop was.
In the Godfather II Michael wants to whack Hyman Roth.
Hagen: “That’s impossible! You can’t even get to him! That would be like trying to kill the president!”
Michael asks Rocco, who says “difficult but not impossible.” And Rocco ultimately is shot down after whacking Roth at the airport in Miami.
Praising the wrong guy
Before Roth was whacked he sent Michael’s head spinning a bit about whether he or Pentangeli was responsible for the Tahoe assassination attempt on Michael’s life.
Hagen: “Roth played this one beautifully.”
Are you kidding me? Hagen can’t figure things out, but he praises the opponent? I’d fire him for that!
Odds/ends
Cowardice: Hagen sits there and has a drink (anisette, I’m told) before telling Vito that Sonny got shot. This despite his claim to Woltz (before he arranged for a dead horse’s head to be put into his bed) that “Mr. Corleone always likes to hear bad news immediately.”
Jealousy, and an inability to loosen up: At the wedding that opens the first movie all Hagen wants to do is pull folders out of his briefcase so he can talk deals with Vito. It’s his daughter’s wedding day. Chill out and let the old man have some fun. And he was pointlessly jealous of Johnny Fontane. Vito liked him. Deal with it. You’re the adviser … so advise but keep your emotions under control.
Lying: I know, when you are a lawyer representing the mob that’s a bit of an occupational hazard, but I loved the scene where Diane Keaton came to the Long Island compound hoping to get a letter to Michael (who is in Sicily after whacking the captain and the dope dealer). As they chat Keaton notices a bombed-out car whose door has been blown off.
Hagen: “Oh, that was an accident. … But no one was hurt.” Right!
The best thing Hagen does in the movies is find out in advance some of the inside dope (ha ha) about Sollozzo’s drug deal. He gets a salute from Sollozzo. That’s it.
Grave and thoughtful … but he never really had that instinct to figure out what was really going on around him. In terms of plot it gave Vito and Michael a chance to show off their brilliance. But clearly they had hired the wrong guy.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!