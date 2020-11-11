Why Tom Hagen was a clueless lawyer in Godfather

It’s been 48 years since the Godfather movie was released. Always been one of my favorites. Great acting, cinematography, music … just great story telling.

It’s weird, though, how time affects how you view movies or books or records many years lately. For example, with the Godfather series I find it hard to determine who to root for. There always seem to be a lot of bad people … working very hard for the family.

Then there is Tom Hagen, the on-again and off-again Corleone family attorney/consigliere played by Robert Duvall. Nice guy. Never shoots anyone. George De Stefano, who wrote a 2006 book about the Mafia and American culture, calls him “grave and thoughtful.” I suppose he is correct. But Hagen also offers bad counsel. He is spectacularly wrong at times. It’s almost as if he is fated to play the stooge role. The boss (Vito or Michael) or the opponent (Roth) will have brilliant strokes of genius and insight … while poor Tom just gets bogged down. And comes to the wrong conclusion. Over and over again.

Here are my examples:

Tattaglia or Barzini