Weird factoids from survey of folks working at home

So what do folks working from home miss the most about the office environment:

• More than one-third said having colleagues to speak to.

• Just over a fifth (21%) say they miss most the convenience of on-site tech support.

• Another 21% said they miss the convenience of office equipment, such as printers.

• A total of 14% admit they miss the free tea, coffee and refreshments.

• And 4% say they miss eating out for lunch.

More interesting stuff. Going forward more than half of all employees would prefer their work location to be a mix of home and the office, while 55% of employees say if they were applying for a new job, they are more likely to choose an employer who allows working from home.

And now into the weird stuff. Noisy backgrounds at home led (10%) of employees working remotely to admit there have been times when they have worked from their car in an attempt to get some peace and quiet,

Also, 24% of employees admit they have streamed movies or series while working from home. Correction. If you are streaming movies you are NOT working.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.