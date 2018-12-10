Now that Seattle has been awarded an expansion National Hockey League franchise … the hard work begins.
I’m talking, of course, about what to call the franchise. Nicknames are important. They express in words — and sometimes in a costumed individual — what your franchise stands for.
This piece of the new team puzzle cannot be overrated.
Some background. I am an expert on nicknames, going back to my days in that great state to the south when I found out that Hollywood High was the Sheiks and Dunn High was the Earwigs.
I am also an expert on Seattle, having a son, daughter-in-law and grandson in town. Plus I’ve gone to conferences there. And knowledge of what makes the community tick is imperative in navigating your way through a nickname process — like a defender with the puck weaving his way up the ice on the power play (yes, that was a cheap hockey metaphor … more to come, probably).
First, we have to talk about the rules. Yes, there are nickname rules. I made them up. Here they are:
First, the nickname MUST make sense for the region/city the team represents. Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Pistons, New York Yankees, Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers are all great nicknames. Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzles and Pittsburgh Penguins are not.
Second, the nickname should end in the letter “s.” Which eliminates frauds like the Miami Heat, the Minnesota Wild and the Orlando Magic and all of those youth soccer Force, and Explosion squads. Nicknames should represent individuals and groups that DO things. Not concepts or attitudes.
Third, the nickname should lend itself to a costume that someone can wear. When you have a nickname that is meaningless, like the Phillies, you wind up with a lumpy, overstuffed thing called the Phanatic as your mascot. My web research indicates the Phanatic is “a large, furry, green bipedal flightless bird with an extendable tongue. … From the Galapagos Islands.” I am not making this up.
Fourth, the nickname must fit in a 1-column newspaper headline. If it doesn’t — and sometimes even if it does — it will be abbreviated. Mariners become M’s, Athletics become A’s, Yankees become Yanks, Phillies become Phils, Mavericks and Cavaliers become Mavs and Cavs, etc. And don’t even get me started on two-word nicknames! Trail Blazers becomes Blazers and it sounds like the mascot is a sport coat, but it’s really something called a Trail Cat. Devil Rays gets shortened to Rays then officially Rays because the club decides it’s now the rays of the sun rather than a sea creature.
So those are the rules. Now let’s look at how the four major pro leagues are — or are not — obeying them.
NFL
Great nicknames: The aforementioned Packers and Steelers plus the Patriots and Ravens (gotta like a franchise that brings Edgar Allan Poe into the equation).
Bad nicknames: There are no bears in Chicago or lions in Detroit, ditto for jaguars and Jacksonville and panthers and Charlotte and bengals in Cincinnati. Plus the Redskins is politically indefensible.
And furthermore: The Colts worked much better in Baltimore (home of one of horse racing’s Triple Crown events) than Indianapolis. Oilers was a much better nickname for Houston than Texans. Oh, and a seahawk is really an osprey.
NBA
Great nicknames: Pistons, as noted earlier, plus Celtics, 76ers, Rockets, Bulls and Nuggets.
Bad nicknames: Grizzlies, for obvious reasons, plus Trail Blazers (see above), Timberwolves (too long), Lakers (reservoirs or impoundments would have been better for SoCal) and I’ve already flogged the Heat and Magic.
And furthermore: The Hornets moved from Charlotte to New Orleans because the Jazz had moved to Utah. The new team in Charlotte became the Bobcats and the Hornets became the Pelicans. But maybe not in that exact order. Got that?
MLB
Great nicknames: Not a lot of excellence here. Still love the Yankees and the Dodgers, a diminution of Trolley Dodgers. And the Brewers is a classic working person’s nickname.
Bad nicknames: Lot of archaic ones like Red Sox, White Sox and Reds (used to be Redlegs), a few blah ones like the Royals and the Mets, and Diamondbacks is too long (shortened to D’backs or Dbacks if you want to save a character).
And furthermore: It’s really hard to know if there are cardinals in St. Louis (or Arizona), orioles in Baltimore or blue jays in Toronto. Also, why not go back to Senators when Washington rejoined the major leagues? That one was a shame! Angels? There used to be a Pacific Coast League team called the Hollywood Stars. Sigh. Another opportunity missed.
NHL
Great nicknames: Sharks, Blues and Coyotes are all top-notch. Plus, Ottawa was smart enough to hang onto the Senators.
Bad nicknames: Jets in Winnipeg? I don’t think so. Blue Jackets is too long plus the team claims Ohio contributed more soldiers to the Union cause than any other state. Wrong! Ohio was third behind New York and Pennsylvania. The Golden Knights and Las Vegas are a great story … but it’s one word too long. Ducks? Ouch. They named a professional franchise after a Disney movie. Ouch.
And furthermore: We’re seeing lots more nicknames that bespeak natural disasters (Hurricanes, Thunder and Lightning). Is this a good idea?
One more bonus bit of nonsense
There are 13 metropolitan areas that have at least one franchise in all four major sports. Which one has the best set of nicknames? I like Denver a lot. The nicknames — Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets and Avalanche — make sense, but they are a bit impersonal (hard to dress someone up like an Avalanche).
I like Patriots and Celtics for Boston, and the 49ers and Sharks for the S.F. Bay Area. Ditto for Eagles and 76ers in Philly. But no one stands out here.
And the winners are?
Who knows that Seattle will do? I surely don’t. But I do see a lot of possibilities.
First, there are not enough fish and sea creatures out there. Sharks, Dolphins, Marlins … those are all crackerjack nicknames. For Seattle you could go with salmon, steelhead, coho, chinook or orcas. And I’m personally stunned that no one has snatched up piranhas, although the moniker wouldn’t make sense for Seattle because the nasty suckers are native only to South America.
Same concept works for trees. How about the Firs or the Cedars?
How about a smaller mammal such as the Ferrets or Marmots?
And if you wanted to celebrate Seattle’s Euro-centric history you could go with Pioneers or Prospectors (a bit too long, that one). Native history? I still recall the Seattle minor league hockey team called the Totems. That could work today if you approached it the right way.
And if you wanted to be REALLY out there ... go with the Amazons. The nickname “celebrates” the town’s biggest business and could give the club a head start attracting female fans.
Please, Seattle, don't do something stupid like Ice Cats or Polar Dogs.