These debates are worthless … read a book

Heck, I saw that happen in last week’s Corvallis City Council town hall for Ward 7. Multiple times incumbent Paul Shaffer and challenger Nic Bowman noted that they agreed with each other on an issue. How refreshing is that?

Why is it that a Corvallis “debate” is more respectful and informative than one for the highest office in the land?

And when have presidential debates mattered? What presidential election post-1960 was influenced by debate performances? Maybe Gerald Ford saying that the Soviet Union wasn’t really dominating Eastern Europe in his 1976 session with Jimmy Carter. But Ford already was toast after pardoning Nixon.

Yes, George H.W. Bush looked at his watch in his foray with Clinton and Perot in 1992, but is that why 62% of Americans pushed the button for someone else? Don’t think so.

The best smackdown in a debate came in the VP affair in 1988 when Lloyd Bentsen fricasseed Dan Quayle by saying he was “no Jack Kennedy.”

Quayle and HW Bush somehow won 40 states despite the debate debacle.

I vote for an end to these debates.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.