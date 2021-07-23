The Texas-Oklahoma football conference shuffle: How far might this go? Read on!

So, Texas and Oklahoma might be headed to the SEC. Delicious. Now, we can engage upon wantonly whipping up new alignments all over the college football landscape. Will the move be made? My sense is yes. Is it a good idea for college sports? … I think I’ll just let that one fester for a bit.
Here goes. I see 4 leagues of 16 teams each and no need for a 12-team playoff. Please note that this is just one person’s take. Nobody has told me that this is actually how it is going to occur. The truth, as always, will be far stranger.
Some ground rules. At this point I am not considering sports other than football. Also, I am not going to list current conference rosters. If you don’t know who is currently in the ACC you already are hopelessly behind. Hard cheese.
SEC: If you add Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC that gives the league 16 teams. Division realignment will be a mess, but they will figure it out.
ACC: If you add Notre Dame (a stretch I know) and West Virginia that gives them 16 teams.
Big Ten: If you add Iowa State and Cincinnati (also a stretch) that gives them 16 teams. Iowa State is a no-brainer. They should have been in the Big Ten a long time ago.
Pac-12: And if you add Oklahoma State, both Kansas schools and Texas Tech to the Pac-12 that gives you 16 teams there as well.
That leaves TCU and Baylor in a two-team Big 12. Not to worry … they will find a home. Maybe a 25-team Conference USA that goes from Hawaii to Florida. Or Connecticut. Or both.
I tried to find other mid-majors to promote in addition to Cincinnati. Say, either Central Florida or South Florida into the ACC if Notre Dame won't bite? But it’s hard to find great candidates. I ran the last 5 AP final top 25s and only Cincinnati, Boise State and UCF appeared 3 times among the mids. Memphis and USF appeared twice. Only Cincy and UCF cracked the top 10. All three Boise appearances were 22 or higher.
Other options? Boise or San Diego State to the P12 instead of Texas Tech? Maybe WVU to the Big Ten instead of Cincy and put one of the Florida schools in the ACC — or both of them if Notre Dame stays independent?
This 4-league system makes an 8-team playoff look better than a 12. Take 4 super-conference champs and 4 others. Done! And the already too-long season is one week shorter than it would be in a 12-team system.
Any other ideas out there?
