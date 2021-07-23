The Texas-Oklahoma football conference shuffle: How far might this go? Read on!

So, Texas and Oklahoma might be headed to the SEC. Delicious. Now, we can engage upon wantonly whipping up new alignments all over the college football landscape. Will the move be made? My sense is yes. Is it a good idea for college sports? … I think I’ll just let that one fester for a bit.

Here goes. I see 4 leagues of 16 teams each and no need for a 12-team playoff. Please note that this is just one person’s take. Nobody has told me that this is actually how it is going to occur. The truth, as always, will be far stranger.

Some ground rules. At this point I am not considering sports other than football. Also, I am not going to list current conference rosters. If you don’t know who is currently in the ACC you already are hopelessly behind. Hard cheese.

SEC: If you add Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC that gives the league 16 teams. Division realignment will be a mess, but they will figure it out.

ACC: If you add Notre Dame (a stretch I know) and West Virginia that gives them 16 teams.

Big Ten: If you add Iowa State and Cincinnati (also a stretch) that gives them 16 teams. Iowa State is a no-brainer. They should have been in the Big Ten a long time ago.