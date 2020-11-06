The shameful story of polling in 2020. It was 2016 all over again

Could this principle be in play with Trump on the ballot? Seems plausible. But why haven’t the Silvers and Kornackis and the others figured out a way to account for this? When supposedly everybody had FIXED the problems from 2016.

One wonders how this affects the internal polling that candidates do. If anybody has seen any reporting on this, please email me. Maybe the reason Clinton did not campaign in Wisconsin in 2016 was because her campaign polls showed her cruising. She lost by 0.77%, 23,000 votes out of about 3 million cast.

Mona Charen wrote a terrific column (see below) that the G-T/D-H published Friday in which she asked the great question of “what else did these guys get wrong?” In particular she noted that Trump never had had an approval rating of above 50% (I analyzed this trend in an August blog, see below). Maybe Trump has been above 50% all of the time, but the pollsters can’t find those people who think so.