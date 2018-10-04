As I looked at the Oregon State football schedule at the beginning of the year a couple of things were clear. To have a “successful” season (more in a moment on what success means at this point) the Beavers needed to go 2-1 in the nonleague season.
That didn’t happen, with the Beavers falling 37-35 at Nevada after losing at Ohio State 77-31 and winning the home opener, 48-25, against Southern Utah.
They also had a stretch of “opportunity” games in the middle of the schedule in which it seemed OSU could be competitive and might be able to pick off a win or two. And thus get to 3 to 4 wins, which is about the best that could be hoped for given the talent level of the squad and the chaos at the top. Jonathan Smith is the fourth coach since 2014, counting the interim stint by Cory Hall last year.
Those five games were: at home vs. Arizona, at Arizona State, at home vs. WSU and Cal and at Colorado. Making hay during this stretch of the schedule was vital because the Beavers close with USC, Stanford, Washington and Oregon. Two of the games are at Reser (USC and the Ducks), but winning any of those four would have to be considered major upsets. Well … that might have changed a bit given the ho-hum start by USC.
So where are we now? OSU is 0-2 in that make-or-break five-game stretch, with a 35-14 home loss to Arizona and a 52-24 defeat at ASU. Can they win any of the remaining three key games, starting with Saturday’s home game vs. WSU? Or is Beaver Nation looking at back-to-back 1-11 seasons?
Aside: New coaches almost always make things better. Just a bolt of positive energy amid someone else’s dumpster fire can get you a couple more wins than the previous year. Plus if you can recruit and know what you are doing in 3 to 4 years you could be winning 7-8 games. End aside.
And if this season ends 1-11 that will mark the 11th OSU season of one win or less since 1975. And it would mark the 10th “0 for the conference schedule” in that time period. (Please note that the 1-win seasons stat I heard from an angry caller to the Joe Beaver show. The rest of these stats are mine).
It’s worth noting the rest of Pac-12 has a combined 11 1-win seasons since 1975 and 8 “0 for the conference” campaigns. That’s kind of telling isn’t it? The leaders? WSU has 3 0 for conference seasons and Colorado has 3 1-win seasons.
One more stat dump: The Beavers are one of four Pac-12 schools that have not participated in the football championship game. The others are Utah, Washington State and Cal. And 6 of the 7 Pac-12 champions have been from the North division, which includes Oregon State. Not a good sign.
All this adds up to a steep hill to climb for Jonathan and the lads. If they sneak two wins down the stretch I’ll write another blog and give myself all kinds of grief. And give Smith the credit.
But I don’t think they will.
Is it just too hard to win at OSU? Dennis Erickson won 11 games in 2000 and a Fiesta Bowl. But he got ridiculously good seasons from a slew of JC transfers and the team had virtually no injuries. Mike Riley won 36 games in a 4-year stretch and twice played for a Rose Bowl berth. But never IN a Rose Bowl. And Riley left OSU with a 58-63 conference record.
A buddy of mine says OSU can be in a Pac-12 title game in 7 years. I think that is a bit fanciful. I wouldn’t say never, but … it seems clear Riley left the cupboard kind of bare, Gary Andersen reduced the cupboard to kindling and Smith is stepping on all the splinters.
Smith could a) recruit like his hair is on fire; b) hire great coaches; c) excel at developing players; and d) get a few breaks along the way … and what would that add up to? 9 wins? 11 wins? A spot in the 4-team playoff?
Fun questions to consider. But that’s where are right now … in the considering phase.